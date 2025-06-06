Liberia: CG Jallah Applauds Senate On LRA Board Confirmation

Monrovia — The Senate on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, unanimously confirmed the three non-statutory members of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Board.

All 21 senators in Tuesday's session voted unanimously in favor of the nominees, thereby fully constituting the LRA Board--pending their official appointment by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who nominated them in October.

The three non-statutory board members are Mr. David Vinton, Ms. Yvonne Harding, and Ms. Maureen Shaw. They each bring a wealth of experience from years of service in both public and private institutions in Liberia.

These individuals will join the four statutory members of the LRA Board, who are Mr. Augustine K. Ngafuan, Minister of Finance; Cllr. Oswald Tweh, Minister of Justice; Madam Magdalene Dagoseh, Minister of Commerce; and Mr. James Dorbor Jallah, Commissioner General of the LRA, who serves as Secretary to the Board.

Commissioner General James Dorbor Jallah hailed the Senate for the confirmation of board members and described the it as "a major milestone for the Authority", noting that the LRA Board had not been fully constituted for several years.

With the Board now fully constituted, the LRA is positioned to implement critical decisions and reforms that had been delayed in the absence of a functioning Board. This development will significantly enhance strategic oversight, support institutional reforms, and strengthen the Authority's capacity to mobilize domestic revenue for national development.

Commissioner General Jallah extended congratulations to the three confirmed members on behalf of the staff and management of the LRA and expressed optimism about working "collaboratively with the full Board to advance the Authority's mission".

The confirmation of the Board underscores a renewed national commitment to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in revenue administration. It sets the stage for more robust policy direction, improved operational performance, and greater public trust in Liberia's tax system.

The LRA remains confident that with the strategic leadership and guidance of the newly confirmed Board, it will achieve even greater success in mobilizing revenue to support Liberia's national priorities.