Liberia: Justice Ministry Expands Gender Policy Rollout to Grand Gedeh

Zwedru — The Ministry of Justice, through its Gender and Social Inclusion Unit (GSIU), has expanded its gender policy implementation to Grand Gedeh County, officially launching its Gender Policy and Five-Year Action Plan on June 2 at the Tubman Palace.

Led by GSIU Director Maude M. Somah, the initiative aims to promote gender equality and increase women's representation and participation in decision-making roles within Liberia's justice sector. The launch is part of a broader national rollout that began in October 2024.

Speaking on behalf of Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Director Somah emphasized that women have been historically underrepresented in senior and managerial roles at the Ministry and said the policy seeks to address long-standing gender imbalances.

"We are committed to ensuring that women have equal access to leadership and decision-making roles within the Ministry," Somah said. "This is a critical step toward institutional reform and inclusion."

Local Commitment to Inclusion

Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Alex Grant, in remarks at the ceremony, pledged his administration's full support to promote the policy throughout all levels of county governance.

The policy's implementation framework divides the country into four regions. Grand Gedeh falls under Region Four, which also includes River Gee, Maryland, and Grand Kru counties. The plan includes awareness campaigns, capacity-building sessions on gender mainstreaming, and the establishment of local structures to monitor and evaluate implementation efforts.

"The engagement in Grand Gedeh marks a significant milestone in our efforts to embed gender equality in justice delivery," said Somah.

National and International Alignment

The Ministry's Gender Policy and Five-Year Action Plan is aligned with Liberia's broader national and international commitments to gender equality and women's empowerment. These include the Revised National Gender Policy and global protocols such as the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

Justice Ministry officials say the GSIU will continue expanding the policy's rollout across remaining regions and counties in the coming months.

"This is not a one-time event," Somah noted. "It is part of a sustained, nationwide process to ensure inclusive justice and institutional accountability."