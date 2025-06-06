Liberia: Commerce Deputy Minister-Designate Jeke Pledges Reforms for Transparency, Efficiency

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — Tarnue N. Jeke, President Joseph Boakai's nominee for Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has pledged sweeping reforms aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability, and efficiency within the Ministry's operations.

Appearing Thursday before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Trade, and Industry for his confirmation hearing, Jeke outlined a reform agenda focused on performance-based management, improved interdepartmental coordination, and strict compliance with public financial regulations.

"If confirmed," Jeke told the committee, "I will leverage my project management experience to improve donor coordination, streamline internal processes, and ensure the Ministry becomes more responsive to the needs of businesses, investors, and trade partners."

Background in Reform and Public Financial Management

Jeke highlighted over 15 years of experience in public service and project leadership, with a strong emphasis on institutional efficiency and transparency. His career, he said, has involved managing multimillion-dollar portfolios and leading public-sector reforms in sectors ranging from education to transportation and agriculture.

"I began my professional journey in finance and administration with institutions such as the Liberia Bank for Development and Investment and the American Refugee Committee," he said, noting the experience provided a foundation in financial accountability, compliance, and strategic budgeting.

He later served as Financial Management Specialist and Project Coordinator for the Liberia Primary Education Recovery Program, where he managed a $16 million Education Pooled Fund and worked with the Ministry of Education to enhance budgeting and financial reporting systems.

Record of Leadership in Public Institutions

From 2012 to 2018, Jeke held senior leadership positions at the National Transit Authority, serving first as Deputy Managing Director for Finance and Administration and later as Managing Director. There, he led procurement and HR reforms that improved cost-efficiency and service delivery. His tenure also saw the reduction of maintenance turnaround times, increased revenue streams, and the acquisition of a $400,000 donor grant for terminal construction.

Most recently, he served as Project Coordinator and Operations Manager for the Rural Economic Transformation Project (RETRAP), a $170 million World Bank-funded initiative under the Ministry of Agriculture. Jeke oversaw project implementation in all 15 counties, managed disbursements, and led initiatives to combat food insecurity.

"Through a $30 million component of the project, we cultivated more than 7,700 hectares of lowland rice, directly benefiting over 12,000 farmers," he said.

Academic Credentials and Professional Development

Jeke holds master's degrees in International Finance and Economic Development from the University of Reading and in Project Management from the University of Westminster, both in the United Kingdom.

He is currently completing certification as a Chartered Accountant through the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana, and has received training in public financial management and procurement from the International Monetary Fund and Duke University.

"These academic and professional experiences have enhanced my leadership, decision-making, and analytical skills--core competencies required to serve effectively in the role I've been nominated to assume," Jeke said.

Senate Committee's Response

Following his testimony, Senator Alex J. Tyler of Bomi County, who chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Trade, and Industry, thanked the nominee and assured that the committee would forward its findings and recommendations to the Senate plenary for further action.