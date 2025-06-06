Liberia: Mrs. Jlaka, Donors Boost Harper District Public Schools With Essential Supplies

Harper — In response to a desperate appeal for assistance from three struggling public elementary schools in Harper District, philanthropist Karthlyn S. Jlaka and a group of donors have delivered a major boost to students' learning environments through the donation of essential school supplies.

The donations, presented to Duokudi, Grand Cavalla, and Karblehkeh Public Schools, were handed over during separate, well-attended ceremonies held on May 17, 24, and 30, 2025. The donated items include textbooks, a desktop computer, a printer, backpacks, drinking water buckets and cups, stationery, chalk, blackboards, and other educational supplies.

Mrs. Jlaka, a Liberian humanitarian with a focus on education and health for underprivileged communities, said the effort was triggered during her visit to Harper District earlier this year, when local residents appealed to her for urgent help in improving school and health services.

"Education is crucial in every society, yet it continues to receive little attention in my country--particularly here in Harper District," Jlaka said during the presentation. "These supplies are special because they will help young learners embark on their educational journeys with more confidence and hope."

According to Jlaka, she immediately reached out to friends and supporters passionate about children's education. The result was a wave of support from ordinary donors, many of whom live abroad, who believe in investing in Liberia's future leaders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our children learn faster by seeing and touching," she said. "That's why these donations--especially the books, chalkboards, and safe drinking water--are critical. They will go a long way in transforming classroom experiences."

Despite the district's proximity to Harper City, home to the local offices of the Ministry of Education, Jlaka lamented the poor state of the schools. She called on more donors, both Liberians and international partners, to support the initiative.

"I will always say thank you to our donors," she said. "On behalf of the students, parents, teachers, and entire townships, we are grateful. These 'ordinary donors' are doing extraordinary things."

At Duokudi Public School, Principal Harrison Landford described the donation as historic and deeply impactful.

"This is the first time a citizen of this district has done something of this magnitude for our school," Landford said. "Words cannot express our gratitude. These materials bring tremendous relief and will make a significant difference in our children's education. May God richly bless the donors."

Also speaking at the Duokudi event, Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Chairman Krohn-Sunday Howe praised Jlaka's initiative and urged others to emulate the gesture.

"I add my voice to the many calling on good-hearted individuals and organizations around the world to support Mrs. Jlaka's vision," Howe said. "We face many challenges in both education and health. These efforts are making real change."

Jlaka said by using the media platform to appeal for continued support, emphasizing that investing in the education of young minds is key to positioning Liberia alongside its regional and global counterparts.