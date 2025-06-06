Liberia: Atmen Chair Hails Mary Baine's Appointment As Ataf's Boss

Monrovia — The African Tax Media Network (ATMeN) has extended warm congratulations to Ms. Mary Baine on her appointment as the new Executive Secretary of the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF).

Ms. Baine is the first woman--and only the second person--to occupy this role since ATAF's establishment in 2009. Her leadership kicks off effective July 1, 2025.

In a press statement issued in Monrovia, ATMeN Chairman Danicius Kaihenneh Sengbeh expressed confidence that Ms. Baine's leadership will further strengthen ATAF's mission to enhance tax systems across Africa, promote domestic resource mobilization, and support sustainable development.

"We look forward to continued collaboration with ATAF under Ms. Baine's leadership," said Sengbeh. "Together, we aim to foster greater transparency, accountability, and efficiency in tax administration by working with journalists and media entities to tell Africa's untold tax stories."

ATMeN, a network of tax journalists and communicators from across the continent, hailed Ms. Baine's appointment as a landmark achievement for gender representation and leadership in African tax administration, as well as a significant boost for tax journalism on the continent. "Not only was ATMeN born with her support, but I have every confidence that Ms. Baine will nurture and grow this platform to amplify tax messages, improve compliance, and build a stronger Africa," Sengbeh, who also manages Communication, Media and Public Affairs at the Liberia Revenue Authority, stated.

Ms. Baine brings extensive experience and an unwavering commitment to advancing fair, effective, and inclusive tax systems across the continent. As ATAF's former Deputy Executive Secretary, she played a pivotal role in strategic planning, international cooperation, and multilateral initiatives--including the establishment of ATMeN in 2019. She has also served as Commissioner General of the Rwanda Revenue Authority and Permanent Secretary in Rwanda's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

ATMeN also paid tribute to outgoing ATAF Executive Secretary Mr. Logan Wort, applauding his exemplary and transformative leadership over the past 15 years.

"We thank Mr. Wort for his unwavering dedication to ATAF's mission and to the advancement of tax administration across Africa. His visionary and inclusive leadership significantly elevated Africa's voice in global tax discourse," the release quoted Sengbeh.

Among Mr. Wort's notable achievements was the founding of ATMeN, a bold step in promoting transparency, accountability, and African ownership of the continent's tax narrative.

"His legacy includes a deep belief in the power of communication and advocacy," Sengbeh noted. "Under his leadership, tax communication became a core pillar of modern tax administration in Africa."

ATMeN wishes Mr. Wort continued success in his future endeavors and reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with ATAF under Ms. Baine's leadership, building on the strong foundation that she and Mr. Wort have established together.