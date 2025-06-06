Liberia: Local Leaders Engage in Revenue-Sharing Training

In a significant step toward advancing fiscal decentralization in Liberia, local authorities and key stakeholders gathered in Bong County for a two-day policy dialogue and training on the Revenue Sharing Act.

The workshop, which commenced this week in Gbarnga, was spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), the Governance Commission (GC), and the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The event brought together county superintendents, financial officials, county council members, civil society representatives, youth, and student leaders from five counties--Bong, Nimba, Grand Bassa, Lofa, and River Cess--under the theme "Strengthening Citizens' Participation in Fiscal Decentralization."

During the opening ceremony, Cllr. Stanley S. Kparkillen, Commissioner of the Governance Commission, emphasized the importance of the dialogue in operationalizing Liberia's fiscal decentralization goals as outlined in the Local Government Act of 2018.

"As the Ministry of Internal Affairs transitions into the Ministry of Local Government, it is crucial to establish a solid structural framework," said Commissioner Kparkillen. "Key among these structures is a functional revenue-sharing mechanism that enables efficient local governance."

He praised the partnership among the Ministry of Internal Affairs, MFDP, LRA, and the Governance Commission, with backing from the UNDP, for making the dialogue a reality. He further expressed hope that the working sessions would yield practical resolutions and clarify the roles of county administrations, county councils, and the Liberia Revenue Authority in managing and distributing public finances.

"Our deliberations will focus on the technical requirements, staffing needs, and operational standards for managing the proposed county treasuries, which will serve as the backbone of the revenue-sharing system," he noted.

Participants were encouraged to engage in honest and constructive discussions to ensure that the workshop delivers actionable outcomes.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Sam K. Flomo, Financial Management Officer, reiterated that the dialogue is aimed at building the capacity of local leaders for more transparent, legal, and efficient management of county resources.

"This initiative marks the beginning of a gradual shift of fiscal authority--from central government to local counties--empowering local leaders to collect and manage revenues," Flomo stated. "It is a critical step toward achieving decentralized governance."

Echoing similar sentiments, James A. Jaber, Assistant Commissioner for the Real Estate Tax Division at the Liberia Revenue Authority, stressed that revenue sharing is a foundational element of fiscal decentralization. He outlined the responsibilities county officials must undertake to ensure sound fiscal management and policy implementation.

He urged participants to treat the training seriously, adding, "This is not just another workshop--it's a crucial part of building Liberia's capacity for decentralized governance and sustainable development."

UNDP's representative, Eric Boykai, who serves as the Focal Person for the Liberia Decentralization Support Program, reaffirmed the agency's commitment to supporting Liberia's decentralization journey. He emphasized that fiscal decentralization enhances citizen trust and compliance in tax systems when communities can witness the direct benefits of their contributions.

"When citizens see infrastructure and services delivered as a result of their tax payments, it builds confidence in governance and motivates continued compliance," Boykai said.

Also present at the workshop was McNeil Mani Wilson, Program Coordinator and Manager at the Governance Commission, who joined other facilitators in guiding participants through the framework of the Revenue Sharing Act and the future role of county-level treasuries.

The two-day session is expected to conclude with recommendations and actionable strategies to guide the rollout of the revenue-sharing framework across Liberia's counties, marking a major milestone in the country's ongoing decentralization process.