Liberia: President Boakai Joins AML CEO Lakshmi Mittal to Dedicate Country's First $1.8 Billion Iron Ore Concentrator, One of the Largest in Africa

2005: ArcelorMittal signs a 25-year MDA with the Liberian government, setting the stage for iron ore mining operations.

2006: ArcelorMittal Liberia Ltd. is formally created.

2022: Phase II expansion is reactivated, indicating a commitment to growth and increased production.

YEKEPA, Nimba County - President Joseph Boakai, and ArcelorMittal Executive Chairman, Mr. Lakshmi Mittal, on Thursday attended the inauguration of ArcelorMittal's world-class concentrator. The state-of-the-art concentrator--one of the largest iron ore beneficiation plants in Africa--is the centerpiece of ArcelorMittal's US$1.8 billion Phase II expansion project. The project is expected to boost the company's annual iron ore production in Liberia from 5 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes, while significantly enhancing product quality to higher-grade, higher-value iron ore, according to the company.

Coming shortly after the company marked 20 years of mining operations in Liberia, the commissioning of the concentrator brings ArcelorMittal's total investment in the country to approximately US$3 billion.

In addition to the concentrator, the expansion project includes critical infrastructure upgrades: the railway from Tokadeh to Buchanan is being modernized, a new pier has been added at the Buchanan Port, and new material-handling systems have been installed. The project has employed 5,000 contractors and maintains a permanent Liberian workforce of over 2,000.

A Milestone for Investment and Development

Speaking at the ceremony, President Boakai hailed the project as a significant boost to Liberia's economy and a symbol of growing investor confidence.

"This level of expansion is a testament to the increasing confidence in the security and well-being of the state, as well as the current and future direction of Liberia's investment climate," President Boakai said. "We are informed that over 5,000 on-site construction jobs have already been created, and upon completion, the project will generate over 1,000 permanent roles."

The President emphasized that such large-scale investment should also result in an expansion of ArcelorMittal's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts in sectors like health, education, commerce, and employment.

"We commend ArcelorMittal Liberia for this bold step and urge the company to continue with its other investment pursuits, including railway expansion, port enhancement, and power plant installations," he added.

President Boakai encouraged citizens, particularly those in the project counties, to embrace and support the investment, describing it as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for national transformation.

"This investment means a lot. We are here to launch an initiative that will touch the lives of our people. We must embrace and protect it," he said, drawing loud applause from the audience.

The President also expressed appreciation to ArcelorMittal's Board for reaffirming its long-term commitment to Liberia, and assured that the government will ensure accountability and adherence to the terms of the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA).

Mittal: 'The Beginning of a Major Journey'

In his remarks, Mr. Lakshmi Mittal, ArcelorMittal's Executive Chairman, described the inauguration as the start of a transformative chapter in Liberia's mining sector.

"It is wonderful to be here again in Liberia to celebrate this very important milestone. We have been working towards this moment for many years, and to have President Boakai here with us makes it especially memorable," Mr. Mittal said.

"This concentrator guarantees the long-term future of mining in Liberia. It will quadruple our production capacity, provide jobs for thousands of Liberians, and make a significant contribution to the country's economic prosperity."

Mr. Mittal noted that ArcelorMittal takes its responsibility to Liberia seriously, referencing the company's contributions to infrastructure such as roads, power generation, and township development.

"Our presence here over the past 20 years has already changed the country. This expansion will bring even greater achievements. We are confident in the government and people of Liberia. No one has invested what we have invested," he said.

A Track Record of Commitment

Since entering Liberia in 2005 through a 25-year Mineral Development Agreement, ArcelorMittal has played a central role in reviving the country's iron ore industry. Mining operations began in 2011, and the first iron ore shipment was exported via the Buchanan Port in 2012.

In 2022, the company reactivated its Phase II expansion and now, with the commissioning of the concentrator, stands at a critical turning point. ArcelorMittal is exploring further expansion to increase capacity to 30 million tonnes annually, with feasibility studies underway for producing Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) quality concentrate.

The current railway upgrade is already designed to support the future target of transporting 30 million tonnes of ore each year.

As Liberia positions itself to benefit from its natural resources, the ArcelorMittal expansion--one of the largest mining investments in Africa--signals a renewed era of economic opportunity, infrastructure growth, and shared prosperity.