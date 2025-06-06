Liberia: Key Witnesses Fail to Appear in Unity Party Election Victory Jubilation 'Attack' Trial

Monrovia — The prosecution of Lawrence K. Williams, accused in a gruesome 'vehicular attack' against Unity Party supporters following the 2023 presidential runoff, has stalled due to the continued absence of key state witnesses, judicial sources have confirmed.

A state prosecutor, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Liberian Investigator that individuals listed to testify against the defendant have failed to appear, severely hampering efforts to proceed with the trial. The prosecution alleges that Williams drove a vehicle into a jubilant crowd of Unity Party partisans celebrating the victory of President Joseph N. Boakai on November 19, 2023.

Williams was indicted during the February 2024 term of court on three counts: murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, and aggravated assault. Despite nearly five court terms having passed since the indictment, the case has yet to be brought to trial--a delay prosecutors attribute to the witnesses' refusal to show up.

Under Article 21(h) of the 1986 Constitution, individuals arrested or detained must be charged and presented to a competent court within 48 hours. If a prima facie case is found, a formal writ of arrest must be issued, and the accused must be granted a speedy trial. Preventive detention is prohibited.

Furthermore, Chapter 18.2 of the Criminal Procedure Law mandates that an indictment be dismissed if the defendant is not tried in the term immediately following its issuance. Complaints for offenses triable by magistrates must also proceed within 15 days of the defendant's arrest or initial court appearance.

The Charges

According to the indictment, Williams violated several provisions of the Liberian Penal Code: 4LCLR, Title 26, Sections 1.7(c), 1.7(d), 2.2(a), 2.2(b), and 14.1(a), among others. The most damning allegation centers on the events of November 20, 2023, when Williams allegedly used a grey, unmarked Hyundai SUV as a weapon.

Police investigative reports allege that Williams deliberately parked near the Unity Party headquarters on Broad Street, switched off the vehicle's headlights, and waited nearly 30 minutes before accelerating into the crowd. The attack reportedly injured 29 people, who sustained severe bodily harm and were later treated at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

The indictment states that Williams' "wicked" act left several victims with permanent physical injuries and the loss of body functions. The charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, is based on claims that Williams purposely inflicted serious bodily injury using a deadly weapon--a vehicle.

Attempted Murder Allegation

The indictment further accuses Williams of criminal attempt to commit murder, citing his deliberate planning and execution of the attack. Prosecutors allege that his actions constitute a "substantial step" toward the offense, with intent to kill.

"Factual or legal impossibility is not a defense," the indictment reads. "If the offense could have been committed under the circumstances as the actor believed them to be, then the act is punishable."

Delay Raises Constitutional Questions

Legal observers say the case could face dismissal if the delay persists. "The absence of witnesses, though a logistical issue, should not override constitutional guarantees to a speedy trial," a local legal analyst noted.

Williams has not presented an affirmative defense. The indictment concludes that his actions were "contrary to the peace and dignity of the Republic of Liberia."

A Pattern of Delays?

The stalled Williams case mirrors the unresolved murder investigation of city police officer Amanda Nebo, who was killed at Barnesville Junction earlier in 2024. That case, too, has yet to proceed due to the absence of witnesses.