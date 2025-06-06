Nigeria: Gov Eno Finally Dumps PDP for APC

Mr Eno becomes the second PDP governor after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to join the ruling APC in less than two months.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Eno announced this on Friday at a meeting in the Government House attended by governors of Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Ebonyi and Cross River states.

"Earlier this morning I submitted my letter of resignation from the PDP to the ward chairperson. Same copy has been sent to the state and national chairpersons of the party," Mr Eno said.

With his defection, the PDP has for the first time in 26 years become an opposition party in the oil-rich state.

Mr Eno has become the second PDP governor in South-south region, after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, to join the APC in less than two months.

