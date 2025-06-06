Nigeria: Gov Eno Finally Dumps PDP for APC

6 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Saviour Imukudo

Mr Eno becomes the second PDP governor after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to join the ruling APC in less than two months.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Nigeria's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Eno announced this on Friday at a meeting in the Government House attended by governors of Lagos, Ogun, Edo, Delta, Ebonyi and Cross River states.

"Earlier this morning I submitted my letter of resignation from the PDP to the ward chairperson. Same copy has been sent to the state and national chairpersons of the party," Mr Eno said.

With his defection, the PDP has for the first time in 26 years become an opposition party in the oil-rich state.

Mr Eno has become the second PDP governor in South-south region, after Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, to join the APC in less than two months.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.