Mali: Russia's Wagner Group Leaves Mali, Africa Corps Will Stay

7 June 2025
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)
By Midhat Fatimah

Russia's mercenary group Wagner said that it is leaving Mali after helping reestablish the Malian junta's control over regional centers.

The Russia-backed Wagner Group of mercenaries on Friday said that it is leaving Mali after more than three and a half years of fighting Islamist insurgents in the country.

Despite the announcement by Wagner, Russia will continue to have its presence in Mali as the Africa Corps, a paramilitary force also controlled by Russia, will continue to stay in the country.

Why is Wagner Group leaving Mali? 

The Africa Corps said on its Telegram channel that Wagner's departure would not introduce any changes, and the Russian contingent will remain in Mali.

"Mission accomplished. Private Military Company Wagner returns home," the group announced via its channel on the messaging app Telegram.

The Wagner Group has been in Mali since the army expelled the French and United Nations troops that were fighting Islamic insurgents for a decade.

With waning Western influence in the region, Russia has rushed in to fill the gap and offer assistance.

Wagner said that it has successfully brought all of the country's regional centers back under the control of the Malian military junta.

What do we know about the Africa Corps?

The Africa Corps was formed with the Russian Defense Ministry's support after Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and commander Dmitry Utkin led a failed military mutiny against the Russian army leadership and left Russia for Belarus with other mercenaries. Prigozhin was later killed in a plane crash north of Moscow, with US officials suggesting that a bomb or sabotage on board brought down the plane.

About 70-80% of the Africa Corps group is made up of former Wagner mercenaries, according to several Telegram chats used by Russian mercenaries seen by Reuters news agency.

Around 2,000 mercenaries are deployed in Mali. It is unclear how many are with Wagner and how many are part of the Africa Corps, according to US officials.

Midhat Fatimah  AP, Reuters

Edited by: Wesley Dockery 

