South Africa: Snow Covers Roads and Mountains Across the Eastern Cape

Snow has blanketed the Wapadsberg Pass and other high-altitude roads between Cradock and Graaff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape.

The South African Weather Service has warned of snow, floods and icy winds as the cold front moves across the country.

The Eastern Cape is covered in white after snow fell heavily across the province overnight.

Footage shared by the Eastern Cape Transport Department shows thick snow on roads, fields and mountain passes. The Wapadsberg Pass on the R61 between Cradock and Graaff-Reinet is blanketed in snow.

For now, the pass remains open, but the department has warned drivers to stay off the road unless absolutely necessary.

Unathi Binqose, the transport department's spokesperson, said teams are watching other high-altitude passes in the area closely.

"Motorists should only use the pass if they absolutely have to," he said. "And if they do, they must drive very carefully."

Further south, the N6 between Komani and Cathcart is closed after a truck overturned and spilled hazardous chemicals onto the icy road.

The South African Weather Service has issued alerts for snow, strong winds and freezing rain in parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.

Forecasters warned that the bad weather could lead to road closures, localised flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

Meanwhile, in Johannesburg, where temperatures have dropped but no snow has fallen, emergency services say things are under control.

Robert Mulaudzi from the city's Emergency Management Services said no serious incidents have been reported, but he urged residents to use heaters and paraffin stoves safely.

The cold front is expected to stick around into the new week, bringing more icy weather across the country.