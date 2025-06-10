South Africa: Farmers Battle to Keep Animals Alive As Snow Covers Eastern Cape

Barkley East farmers say they were caught off guard by the storm and fear many of their animals will die without help.

Nelson Mandela Bay farmers are struggling with flooding, saying they do not have the proper infrastructure to protect their livestock.

Farmers in the Eastern Cape are in a race against time to keep their animals alive after snow and icy rain covered the province.

Snow has covered Barkley East and other mountainous areas since Monday. Rain and freezing winds have hit places like Nelson Mandela Bay, leaving farmers overwhelmed.

"We are doing everything we can to keep our animals alive," one Barkley East farmer told Newzroom Afrika. "But the situation is getting dire. Without enough food or proper shelter, many won't make it through the storm."

Mzukisi Mdayi, chair of the Nelson Mandela Bay Farmers' Association, said that although the snow is a worry, the bigger danger is the cold rain and wind.

"Although we do vaccinate to help livestock survive the cold, we are worried we may lose some," he said. "We're not in the mountains like Barkley East, so we're lucky in that way. But here we are dealing with floods and no proper shelters to get help."

The South African Weather Service warned that a cold front and high-pressure system would bring rain, snow and strong winds through Tuesday. It issued a Level Two warning for disruptive weather.

The Eastern Cape government said it has disaster teams ready. "Municipal disaster centres have contingency plans in place to respond quickly if needed," said a provincial statement.

The snow has closed several roads. Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Graaff Reinet and Middelburg is blocked. A truck crash on the N6 near Komani caused a chemical spill, and the R61 between Cradock and Graaff Reinet is under close watch.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the Midlands is also facing snow and frost. A Level Two warning is in place for areas near the Drakensberg, including uThukela and Harry Gwala District.

KZN disaster teams are monitoring the situation. Senzelwe Mzila, spokesperson for the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, said public facilities will be opened if needed.

"We have not had any incidents yet, but our teams are watching the ground closely," Mzila said.