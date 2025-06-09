Liberia U-20 Coach Names Final Squad for Wafu Championship Amid Criticism

9 June 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Monrovia — Liberia's U-20 national football team coach, Cooper Sannah, has named his final squad for the 2025 WAFU A & B U-20 Championship, set to kick off June 15 in Ghana--ending weeks of criticism and uncertainty over his selection process.

Sannah, who initially unveiled a 32-man provisional roster, faced sharp backlash from the public and football analysts for including a large number of U-15 and U-17 players in a tournament designated for U-20 athletes. The controversial move prompted widespread concern over the team's readiness and competitiveness.

In response to the criticism, Sannah made revisions to the squad. However, several key players who participated in a recent pre-tournament training camp in Ivory Coast were surprisingly excluded from the final list. Among them were midfielder Saah Moses, widely regarded as the engine of the U-20 midfield, and striker William Gibson, who recently earned a senior national team call-up after an impressive league run.

One of the most debated inclusions is midfielder Alhaji Samukai, who has been without a club since parting ways with Denmark's AC Horsens U19 team in January. Samukai made just seven appearances, totaling 84 minutes, during a six-month stint in the Danish U19 Youth League and has not featured in any competitive match since his departure.

Sannah's selection has raised concerns among fans and pundits, with many questioning his preparedness to lead the youth squad in a competition of such magnitude. The apparent inconsistency in the final roster has added to growing skepticism about the team's potential to advance from a challenging group that includes host nation Ghana, Togo, and The Gambia.

Despite the controversy, Liberia's technical staff and players are focused on making a strong impression in the regional tournament, hoping to defy the odds and progress beyond the group stage.

Final Squad:

Goalkeepers:

Onesimus Beyan - Blackman Warriors

William Fallah - Margibi FC

Defenders:

Emmanuel Johnson - FC Gar'ou

Marbert Quayee - LEAD Academy

Pewou Bestman - LPRC Oilers

Moses Kamara - Ansu Academy

Eric Kamara - Chicken Soup Factory FC

Patrick Monboe - Heaven Eleven

Midfielders:

Ezekiel Varney Jr - FC Gar'ou

Mitchell Jackson - FC Fassell

Isaac Gborgbar Jr - Freeport FC

Alhaji Samukai - Without Club

Kindness Cole - Mighty Barrolle

James Tonny Zortiah - Heaven Eleven

Forwards:

Roland Kamei - Mighty Barrolle

Emmanuel Sumo - Bea Mountain FC

Boimah Tokpa - Invincible Eleven (IE)

Ralph Nuch Weah - Tebah Academy

Jonathan Freeman - Discoveries FC

Emmanuel Flomo - LISCR FC

