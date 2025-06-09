Liberia: Sweat Equity Wraps Up Youth Basketball Camp in Monrovia, Plans Expansion

Monrovia — A two-day basketball training camp aimed at developing Liberia's next generation of athletes concluded Saturday, June 7, 2025, at the YMCA gymnasium in Monrovia, drawing more than 100 boys and girls eager to hone their skills.

The camp was spearheaded by former Liberian basketball standout Pitman Kennedy, founder and head of Sweat Equity Athletic and Leadership Development--a Liberia-U.S.-based nonprofit focused on youth empowerment through sports and education.

Targeting participants ages 14 to 18, the camp emphasized basketball fundamentals including shooting, dribbling, and defensive techniques. Kennedy said structured training is critical to helping young players realize their full potential.

"We have raw talent, but we lack the programs to teach players the basics from a young age," Kennedy told The Liberian Investigator. "That's why we're back--to help these kids improve."

Kennedy expressed enthusiasm about the turnout and praised the level of engagement among the youth. He encouraged participants to keep practicing and applying the lessons learned during the camp.

He also revealed plans to expand the program to Nimba and Bong counties during his next visit and confirmed that he would return to Liberia in December to host additional training sessions.

Kennedy, who played for the now-defunct Sinper BK in Monrovia from 1987 to 1988, said his mission goes beyond basketball. He emphasized Sweat Equity's broader goal of youth development through education, including scholarship opportunities.

"If young people maintain strong academic performance and demonstrate leadership within a year, they might receive further assistance, including school uniforms and other support based on need," he said.

Since its official launch in 2019, Sweat Equity has partnered with high schools and universities to provide educational opportunities to promising students across Liberia.

Kennedy said his long-term vision is to create a sustainable system that builds both athletes and future leaders.

"I want people to say in the future that there was someone who gave them hope and an opportunity to become who they are today," he said. "And I want them to offer that same hope to the next generation."

Fifteen-year-old Marie Wilson, a student at Faith Foundation School in Congo Town, spoke on behalf of the participants. She expressed gratitude for the training and called on Kennedy to expand his support to include families struggling to keep their children in school.

"Some of us are lucky to have parents who can send us to school, but others are struggling," Wilson said. "Please look toward helping poor families so their children can be educated too--for a better Liberia tomorrow."

The success of the camp underscored a growing commitment to nurturing basketball talent in Liberia while using sports as a vehicle for education, discipline, and leadership development.