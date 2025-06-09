Ethiopia: US Backs Ethiopia's Peaceful Bid for Sea Access - Ambassador

Addis Ababa, June 9, 2025 — The United States fully supports Ethiopia's efforts to secure maritime access through peaceful and diplomatic means, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga said in an interview published Thursday.

Speaking to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Massinga described maritime access as a critical component of Ethiopia's economic strategy and regional integration.

"For a nation of Ethiopia's scale -- with a rapidly expanding economy and ambitious development goals -- access to maritime trade is of vital importance," Massinga stated.

He emphasized that the U.S. government, along with the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, is "fully committed" to assisting Ethiopia in pursuing sea access via commercial and diplomatic avenues.

"Strengthening maritime access through peaceful, diplomatic, and commercial means is a top priority -- one that the United States government strongly supports," the ambassador said.

Ethiopia, a landlocked country since the 1993 secession of Eritrea, has been actively seeking regional cooperation to gain access to a seaport, emphasizing mutual benefit and shared development with neighboring nations. Its efforts have drawn widespread international recognition.

In a related development, Ethiopia is nearing completion of its ambitious Navy Headquarters in Addis Ababa, an unusual undertaking for a landlocked state. The Ethiopian Navy confirmed that construction of the facility, located in the Janmeda area of the capital, is 95 percent complete.

The three-hectare complex includes a four-story building housing offices, meeting halls, a clinic, and sports facilities. Despite lacking a coastline, Ethiopian officials argue that naval capability is essential for safeguarding future maritime links, protecting regional trade corridors, and addressing emerging maritime threats.

Earlier this year, Ethiopia signed a naval cooperation agreement with Russia, aimed at bolstering naval development and training. Senior Ethiopian military officials also visited Moscow as part of the initiative.