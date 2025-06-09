Ethiopia: US Backs Ethiopia's Peaceful Bid for Sea Access - Ambassador

9 June 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa, June 9, 2025 — The United States fully supports Ethiopia's efforts to secure maritime access through peaceful and diplomatic means, U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga said in an interview published Thursday.

Speaking to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Massinga described maritime access as a critical component of Ethiopia's economic strategy and regional integration.

"For a nation of Ethiopia's scale -- with a rapidly expanding economy and ambitious development goals -- access to maritime trade is of vital importance," Massinga stated.

He emphasized that the U.S. government, along with the U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, is "fully committed" to assisting Ethiopia in pursuing sea access via commercial and diplomatic avenues.

"Strengthening maritime access through peaceful, diplomatic, and commercial means is a top priority -- one that the United States government strongly supports," the ambassador said.

Ethiopia, a landlocked country since the 1993 secession of Eritrea, has been actively seeking regional cooperation to gain access to a seaport, emphasizing mutual benefit and shared development with neighboring nations. Its efforts have drawn widespread international recognition.

In a related development, Ethiopia is nearing completion of its ambitious Navy Headquarters in Addis Ababa, an unusual undertaking for a landlocked state. The Ethiopian Navy confirmed that construction of the facility, located in the Janmeda area of the capital, is 95 percent complete.

The three-hectare complex includes a four-story building housing offices, meeting halls, a clinic, and sports facilities. Despite lacking a coastline, Ethiopian officials argue that naval capability is essential for safeguarding future maritime links, protecting regional trade corridors, and addressing emerging maritime threats.

Earlier this year, Ethiopia signed a naval cooperation agreement with Russia, aimed at bolstering naval development and training. Senior Ethiopian military officials also visited Moscow as part of the initiative.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.