Ethiopia's Need for Sea Access Is Not New - PM Abiy Ahmed

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia will continue to pursue legal efforts and dialogue to secure access to the sea until the goal is achieved, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

In an interview with EBC, Abiy expressed regret over how Ethiopia lost its port, noting that the country has been without sea access for more than three decades.

"The need for sea access is not new for Ethiopia; it has been a vital issue for a long time," the Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that as a landlocked country, Ethiopia has faced significant challenges, including violations of international laws governing landlocked nations.

"Ethiopia has suffered glaring injustices that require urgent resolution," Abiy stressed.

In October 2024, Abiy told the House of People's Representatives that Ethiopia needs peaceful access to a seaport on the Red Sea.

"With a growing economy and a population of 120 million, Ethiopia deserves to obtain sea access peacefully," he added.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Ethiopia's quest for sea access is fair and legitimate, and that his government will maintain a firm stance on the issue.