Ghana: GHS Announces Plan to Procure Mpox Vaccines

9 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced plans to procure Mpox vaccines in response to the rising number of human-to-human transmissions of the disease in the country.

According to the Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, efforts are underway to identify high-risk groups for vaccination in order to curb the spread of the virus.

