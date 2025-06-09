Ghana: GHS Announces Plan to Procure Mpox Vaccines

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced plans to procure Mpox vaccines in response to the rising number of human-to-human transmissions of the disease in the country.

According to the Director of Public Health at the GHS, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, efforts are underway to identify high-risk groups for vaccination in order to curb the spread of the virus.

