West Africa: Formulate Policies to Address Instability in the Region ...Ecowas Parliaments Urged

ECOWAS parliaments have been urged to proactively formulate policies that would help address the root causes of instability in the Sub-region.

This was contained in a statement presented on the floor of Parliament on Thursday by the Ho West Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, to commemorate ECOWAS @ 50 celebrations.

"Our people are looking up to us not only for laws and debates, but for progress and policy directions that would promote inclusive governance that empowers all segments of society to foster sustainable development that benefits present and future generations," he said.

Mr Bedzrah said Members of ECOWAS, must rise to this occasion not merely as political actors, but as the stewards of the region and hold the Executive Arm of government accountable to the people they serve, to ensure transparency, responsiveness, and meaningful participation in decision-making processes.

Mr Bedzrah, who is also a Member of the ECOWAS Parliament said actively engaging in conflict resolution efforts, promoting dialogue, mediation, and reconciliation as alternatives to violence and confrontation would greatly restore trust among member states and between governments and their citizens.

"We need to, demonstrate the political will to act decisively, collectively, and with a sense of urgency in the face of these unprecedented challenges, this is not a time for despair but a time for leadership, moral vision and courage for vision.

He indicated that the West Africa's regional bloc, ECOWAS faces disintegration with growing fragmentation resulting from challenges to political unrest, security threats, and the withdrawal or break away of countries from the bloc by Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso in a joint statement in January 2025 "without delay", following the military coups.

"This is a time for critical introspection, a time to acknowledge not only the considerable achievements that have marked our path but also the complex and multifaceted challenges that now confront us, threatening to derail the very progress we have so diligently pursued as we celebrate this golden jubilee, we are reminded of our shared aspirations for peace, development, and prosperity," he added.

"We, as parliamentarians, must accept our share of responsibility in this regard and must acknowledge that we have not always lived up to the expectations of our citizens, and we must commit ourselves to doing better as the erosion of public trust in our institutions, including parliaments, is a serious and deeply concerning issue that must be addressed with the utmost urgency," he added.

BY; LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU