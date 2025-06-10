Congo-Kinshasa: Emergency Kits Run Out Alongside Hope for DR Congo Sexual Violence Survivors

Nairobi — The conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has precipitated a humanitarian crisis marked by a sharp increase in rape and sexual violence against women and girls. Earlier this year, in the latest outbreak of violence, nearly 500 cases of sexual violence were reported in a single week, with over 150 involving children. Despite compounded factors such as insecurity and fear of reprisals, the women and girls who manage to reach health facilities after sexual violence face another challenge, as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) kits are now not available. Due to funding cuts, the entire procurement chain that once supplied PEP kits to humanitarian actors in the DRC has collapsed, leaving critical gaps.

Amadou Bocoum, CARE DRC Country Director, emphasized the urgency of the situation, " The systematic use of rape as a weapon of war is not only a violation of human rights but a deliberate strategy to destabilize communities. The stories we hear daily are harrowing. Women and girls are subjected to unimaginable atrocities, their lives forever altered by violence and deprivation. The lack of access to PEP kits, which are vital for preventing HIV infection following rape and sexual assault , means survivors are left without vital support to prevent additional harm. The shortage comes amid major funding cuts, limiting access to PEP kits for those who need them most.”

This year has seen a devastating surge in violence against women and girls. Reports indicate that there have been over 67,000 cases of sexual assaults in just the first four months of 2025 alone, a staggering 38% increase from the same period last year. These figures likely represent only a fraction of actual cases, especially in remote areas. The stigma that survivors of rape and sexual violence face is pervasive, and the fear of ostracism and reprisal within communities means that the true scale of sexual violence remains largely hidden. Many women and girls are terrified to report incidents, fearing not only further violence from perpetrators but also social rejection from their own families, partners, and communities. This silence creates an invisible crisis, hindering survivors from accessing the limited support available.

Access to healthcare facilities, already limited, has been further reduced by the volatile security situation. Roads are frequently impassable due to active combat and the presence of combatants. This makes it perilous for survivors to reach clinics within the critical 72-hour window for PEP kit administration. This nightmare, coupled with the dire scarcity of the kits themselves, creates a deadly barrier to prevention, exposing the victims to sexually transmitted infections (STIs), HIV, and unwanted pregnancies resulting from rape and assault.

"I recall a 14-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted while fleeing her village due to conflict. She walked two days to a health center only to be met with empty shelves – no PEP kits," recounts Célestine Nabahavu, CARE DRC’s National Women and Girls Program Advisor. "Her pain and terror were immense. She kept searching, eventually finding a center with leftover stock. Her ordeal reveals the cruel reality that thousands of women and girls endure and the immense courage it takes to survive. On top of physical pain, they face depression, anxiety, isolation, and rejection. Without essential medical and psychosocial support, especially PEP, their suffering deepens, leaving them vulnerable and forgotten."

“We must act now to ensure the provision of comprehensive care and protection to these women and girls who are braving so much in a bid to survive,” said Amadou Bocoum. “This can be done by increasing the funding, which is dwindling, and thus causing a lack of sufficient PEP kits. The international community cannot turn a blind eye to this crisis. Immediate and sustained action is required to restore dignity and hope to the women and girls of the DRC."

CARE calls upon donors and institutions who have made pledges to the humanitarian needs and response plan to prioritize the provision of medical supplies, including PEP kits, and to support initiatives aimed at combating sexual violence and alleviating poverty in the DRC. The organization urges the international community to respond swiftly to this escalating crisis to prevent further suffering and loss of life.