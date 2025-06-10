Former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa has publicly rejected all charges linking him to the devastating December 2024 fire that gutted Liberia's Capitol building, branding the prosecution's case as "a basket of evidence of innuendos, lies, and misstatements."

Speaking following his immediate release from the Monrovia Central Prison on a US$440,000 bond, Koffa framed the case as politically motivated and vowed to dismantle the allegations through a rigorous legal defense.

Addressing the media on June 9, 2025, Koffa seized on comments made by Liberia's Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman, who described the investigation as "highly political" during a recent press conference.

"Did you hear the press conference of Gregory Coleman, the IG? He did say this is a highly political case. Did he not? So, you don't take the partisans' word for it. You take the IG word for it," Koffa stated, portraying the prosecution as a partisan attack aimed at discrediting him.

The charges against Koffa and four other lawmakers stem from a 34-page investigative report released by Inspector General Coleman on June 7. The report alleges "overwhelming physical and testimonial evidence" linking the defendants to two major incidents: the November 10, 2024, vandalism of the House chamber and the December 18, 2024, arson that destroyed the Capitol's Joint Chambers.

Central to the case is Thomas "Tom" Etheridge, Koffa's former maintenance chief, who, along with three others, has been indicted for arson, attempted murder, and criminal conspiracy. Investigators claim these attacks were part of a failed internal coup attempt to remove Koffa as Speaker of the House.

Alongside Koffa, co-defendants include Representatives Dixon Seboe, Abu Kamara, Jacob Debee II, and Priscilla Cooper. They face multiple charges under Chapter 10 of Liberia's Penal Code, including Criminal conspiracy, Arson causing damages exceeding US$8.6 million and Attempted murder due to staff being trapped in the fire

Although released on bond, the accused lawmakers are restricted by a travel ban enforced through a Writ of Ne Exeat Republica, preventing their exit from Liberia as they await court proceedings. Their preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 10, 2025.

Koffa vowed a strong legal counteroffensive, stating:

"He decided to bring this case based on a basket of evidence of innuendos, lies and misstatements and in the next few weeks, as we go through the preliminary hearing, we will deconstruct those lies and be able to put together a defense that is worthy of what we have done."

The high-profile arrests have sparked unusual solidarity among Liberia's fractured opposition. Former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, ANC leader Alexander Cummings, and ALP's Telia Urey condemned the detentions, expressing concern over the legal process.

A coalition of four opposition parties--ANC, CDC, MOVEE, and CMC--issued a joint statement demanding the lawmakers' "immediate and unconditional release," warning of the "dangerous politicization of justice" and calling on the government to respect the rule of law.