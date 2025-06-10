Ghana: Beating Kotoko Is the Biggest Win of My Career - Nana Agyemang

Head coach of Vision Football Club, Nana Kweku Agyemang, has described the club's victory over Asante Kotoko as the biggest win of his career in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Vision defeated Kotoko with a 3-1 win at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema during the season finale of the 2024-2025 GPL season on Sunday.

In his post-game interview, Nana Agyemang stated that preparation for the game was more mental than tactical and added that the impressive win represents the pinnacle of his career in the GPL.

"It's a good and resounding victory for the club. At this level of football, this will be my biggest win in the Ghana Premier League; this is the biggest win. For me, it's a fantastic achievement."

"For the boys to be able to go to the battlefield and play the way they did, achieving such a resounding victory, I am very happy as a coach to have beaten not just Asante Kotoko but also coach Abdul Karim Zito, who is a very good and renowned coach here in Ghana," Nana Agyemang said.

According to him, preparations for the game focused more on psychological aspects rather than tactical strategies, which led to the significant win.

"In the first round, we were beaten because my boys were a bit afraid; they sat back and left spaces for Kotoko to attack, and that was our downfall in the first leg. With that experience, this time we did a lot more psychological work, and throughout the game, it worked well for us as they left no stone unturned to deliver this sweet victory," he added.

"My players are quite good; all they needed was the belief that they could beat Kotoko, and that was what we focused on."

The victory left Vision FC in 11th place in its debut campaign in the GPL while effectively ruling Kotoko out of contention to win the Ghana Premier League, as Bibiani Gold Stars' 4-0 win over Accra Lions handed them the title on the final day of competition.-citisports