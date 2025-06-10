Ghana: Nurses' and Midwives' Strike Brings Healthcare to Standstill in Ghana

Mamprobi Polyclinic OPD in Accra was virtually empty during the nurses' and midwives' strike on June 9, 2025.

Cape Town — Director-General of Ghana Health Services, Professor Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, called on the country's Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) to reconsider their ongoing strike, reports CitiFM.

Describing the strike action as leading to "chaotic scenes", MyJoyOnline reports that the complete withdrawal of services left "patients stranded, clinics overcrowded, and doctors overwhelmed despite a court injunction secured by the National Labour Commission (NLC) against the strike".

The GRNMA said they will not return to work until their demands are met.

The strike, which began in phases on June 2, 2025, escalated on June 9 with a complete withdrawal of services. The GRNMA is protesting against the delayed implementation of the 2024 Collective Agreement, which governs salaries, allowances, and working conditions.

The association said the government's stance during negotiations violates Act 651 of the Labour Law, which mandates good faith in negotiations.