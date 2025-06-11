Africa: UNOC3 - World Leaders Recognize Urgent Need for Ocean Action

Nice, France — The world has converged along the Mediterranean Sea to affirm their commitments to the sustainable use and protection of the ocean.

June 9 marked the first day of the 2025 United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), which is being held in Nice, France. The overarching theme of this year's conference is "Accelerating action and mobilizing all actors to conserve and sustainably use the ocean," which will see global stakeholders take urgent steps towards conserving the oceans, seas, and marine resources.

Over 50 heads of government and state, along with thousands of scientists, non-governmental organizations, business leaders, Indigenous people, and civil society groups, are participating in the conference.

In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on countries to make "bold pledges" toward conserving the ocean.

"We must also strengthen maritime security as a pillar of sustainable development. And we must embed ocean priorities across climate, food systems, and sustainable finance."

Guterres remarked on ongoing negotiations on global agreements, such as the World Trade Organization's agreement on fisheries and the International Maritime Organization's commitment to reach net zero emissions from shipping by 2050.

"This proves multilateralism works--but only if we match words with action. By developing concrete national plans aligned with global targets; by harnessing science, driving innovation, and ensuring fair access to technology; by empowering fishers, Indigenous peoples, and youth; and above all, by investing."

This conference will focus on a range of concerns on ocean conservation and governance. The impacts of global warming and climate change have had dramatic effects on the ocean's systems. Extreme heating has put greater pressure on the ocean's food systems and ecosystems. The Blue Economy - the systems of trade and industry that rely on the oceans and seas - needs to be strengthened and more inclusive. Plastic pollution is a particularly pervasive issue, as over 23 million tons enter the ocean as waste.

President Emmanuel Macron of France remarked on the consensus that has made the conference possible as a "victory against indifference." He noted, however, that this was a "fragile victory," adding that it "requires rapid action, and we cannot afford to move backwards... we know what is at stake."

"We need to revitalize multilateralism behind the UN Secretary General," said Macron, adding, "the only way to meet that challenge is to mobilize all actors, heads of state and government speaking here, but also scientists."

President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica stated the Ocean Conference "must be remembered as the time when the world understood that looking after the ocean is not simply an option. Rather, it is a moral and economic issue, and indeed we need minimum protection."

"Let's leave behind this indifference. Let's build together a new contract... so that nobody exploits anything on other people's backs."

Countries were encouraged to ratify the UN Agreement on Marine Biological Diversity of Areas beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ), which was first adopted in 2023. At present, fifty countries have committed to the BBNJ.

The conference is expected to see the adoption of the Nice Ocean Action Plan, a set of outcomes based on an intergovernmentally negotiated political declaration and voluntary commitments from member states. This Action Plan is expected to include outcomes that will catalyze urgent, inclusive, and science-based actions to safeguard the ocean for generations to come.

The commitments made during the conference and beyond should be done with the consideration and perspective of developing countries, especially small-island developing states (SIDs). During the first plenary session, President of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. remarked that from the beginning, island nations have always been "the voice for the ocean" and have been at the forefront of global marine regulatory and development frameworks, including the BBNJ, which Palau was one of the first states to ratify.

"The ocean ecosystems don't follow national boundaries... we need a governance framework that reflects that reality," said Whipps.

Hilda Heine, president of the Marshall Islands, remarked that the world's responsibility to the ocean is "not just environmental stewardship" but also a "fusion of traditional wisdom and modern science, where conservation is driven by community, not just compliance."

"As a frontline [state], our call today is not of privilege or abundance, but of moral obligation and generational responsibility. We speak not from the comfort of distance but from immediacy of experience," said Heine.

IPS UN Bureau Report

