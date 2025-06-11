Africa: 'Ocean Health Is Inseparable From Human Health, Climate Stability'--UN Chief Urges Swift Action, Partnership for Ocean Conference

Nice, France — "When we poison the ocean, we poison ourselves," UN Secretary-General António Guterres told reporters on the second day of the UN Ocean Conference (UNOC3).

"There's a tipping point approaching--beyond which recovery may become impossible. And let us be clear: Powerful interests are pushing us towards that brink. We are facing a hard battle against a clear enemy. Its name is greed."

Guterres made the comments in a press briefing where he relayed his priorities for the conference and the need for urgent action toward ocean conservation and sustainability.

He remarked on the "clear link" between climate change, biodiversity, and marine protection, and that without timely and effective intervention, both the ocean and humanity would be irreversibly impacted.

Guterres called for increased "financial and technological support" to developing countries, including coastal communities and small-island nations, so that they are in a position to protect themselves from extreme weather and natural disasters.

As overfishing threatens marine biodiversity, countries must work together to enforce stronger measures against illegal fishing and expand protected areas in order to safeguard marine life. To that end, Guterres called for countries to deliver on the target to conserve at least 30 percent of marine and coastal areas by 2030.

Scientists have said that the 1.5 degree threshold to mitigate the worst of global warming is still achievable. Yet as Guterres pointed out, they have been "unanimous" in saying that the international community is "on the brink of the tipping point that might make it impossible." As the ocean absorbs carbon emissions, this has contributed to the imbalances in its biodiversity, such as extremely high temperatures and coral reef bleaching.

There is not "enough urgency, enough spirit" towards an energy transition to renewable sources. Guterres urged countries to formulate and present Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for COP30 in Brazil. These NDCs or climate action plans should be "fully compatible" with the 1.5 degree threshold and that will work towards "dramatic reductions" in emissions by 2035. "We must accelerate our transition, and this is for me the most important objective of the next COP."

Guterres noted positively the significant turnout from governments, civil society, business leaders, Indigenous groups, and the science community for this year's Ocean Conference. This is a clear show of "momentum and enthusiasm" on the issue of ocean conservation and sustainability. He added that in the two years since the Agreement on Marine Biodiversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) was first adopted in 2023, 134 countries have signed it and 50 have ratified it, including 15 new signatories and ratifications since the start of the conference. The BBNJ may soon come into effect once it has received 60 ratifications or acceptances.

The spirit of solidarity that has brought groups from all corners of the world to participate in UNOC must be carried right to its end and beyond. "I urge everyone to step forward with decisive commitments and tangible funding. The ocean has given us so much. It is time we returned the favor. Our health, our climate, and our future depend on it," Guterres said.

IPS UN Bureau Report

