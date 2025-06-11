Africa: Greed Is Driving Oceans Toward Collapse

The ocean is under siege - and greed is to blame. UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday urged world leaders and grassroots groups alike to confront the powerful interests driving marine destruction, from illegal fishing and plastic pollution to the accelerating impacts of climate change.

Mr. Guterres' stark assessment came during a press conference on the second day of the weeklong UN Ocean summit, known as UNOC3, where hundreds of government leaders, scientists and civil society representatives are gathered on France's Côte D'Azur. Their mission: to confront the escalating emergency facing the world's oceans.

Greed is a 'clear enemy'

"We are in Nice on a mission - save the ocean, to save our future," the Secretary-General said, and warned that a tipping point is fast-approaching "beyond which recovery may become impossible."

The "clear enemy" that is pushing our oceans towards the brink is greed.

According to the UN chief, greed sows doubt, denies science, distorts truth, rewards corruption and destroys life for profit. "We cannot let greed dictate the fate of our planet," he insisted.

Calling for all stakeholders to assume their responsibility and to play a vital role to push back against these profit-hungry forces, the Secretary-General said: "That is why we are here this week: to stand in solidarity against those forces and reclaim what belongs to us all."

He cited four priorities for governments, business leaders, fishers, scientists, saying "everyone has a responsibility and a vital role to play":

Transform ocean harvesting - It's not just about fishing, it's about how we fish. We must meet the globally agreed "30 by 30" goal to conserve 30 per cent of oceans by 2030.

Tackle plastic pollution: Phase out single-use plastics and improve recycling; and finalize a global treaty to end plastic pollution this year.

Fight climate change at sea: Countries must submit bold climate plans ahead of COP30 in Brazil. Plans must align with the 1.5°C target and cover all emissions.

Enforce the High Seas Treaty: Ratify and implement the new treaty, known by the shorthand, BBNJ treaty, to protect marine biodiversity, and urge all nations to join and bring the agreement into force.

Calling for a grand global coalition of governments, business leaders, fishers, scientists, the Secretary-General urged everyone to step forward with decisive commitments and tangible funding.

"The ocean has given us so much. It is time we returned the favour."

More to follow.