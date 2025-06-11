Africa: Greed Is Driving Oceans Toward Collapse

10 June 2025
UN News Service

The ocean is under siege - and greed is to blame. UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday urged world leaders and grassroots groups alike to confront the powerful interests driving marine destruction, from illegal fishing and plastic pollution to the accelerating impacts of climate change.

Mr. Guterres' stark assessment came during a press conference on the second day of the weeklong UN Ocean summit, known as UNOC3, where hundreds of government leaders, scientists and civil society representatives are gathered on France's Côte D'Azur. Their mission: to confront the escalating emergency facing the world's oceans.

Greed is a 'clear enemy'

"We are in Nice on a mission - save the ocean, to save our future," the Secretary-General said, and warned that a tipping point is fast-approaching "beyond which recovery may become impossible."

The "clear enemy" that is pushing our oceans towards the brink is greed.

According to the UN chief, greed sows doubt, denies science, distorts truth, rewards corruption and destroys life for profit. "We cannot let greed dictate the fate of our planet," he insisted.

Calling for all stakeholders to assume their responsibility and to play a vital role to push back against these profit-hungry forces, the Secretary-General said: "That is why we are here this week: to stand in solidarity against those forces and reclaim what belongs to us all."

He cited four priorities for governments, business leaders, fishers, scientists, saying "everyone has a responsibility and a vital role to play":

  • Transform ocean harvesting - It's not just about fishing, it's about how we fish. We must meet the globally agreed "30 by 30" goal to conserve 30 per cent of oceans by 2030.
  • Tackle plastic pollution: Phase out single-use plastics and improve recycling; and finalize a global treaty to end plastic pollution this year.
  • Fight climate change at sea: Countries must submit bold climate plans ahead of COP30 in Brazil. Plans must align with the 1.5°C target and cover all emissions.
  • Enforce the High Seas Treaty: Ratify and implement the new treaty, known by the shorthand, BBNJ treaty, to protect marine biodiversity, and urge all nations to join and bring the agreement into force.

Calling for a grand global coalition of governments, business leaders, fishers, scientists, the Secretary-General urged everyone to step forward with decisive commitments and tangible funding.

"The ocean has given us so much. It is time we returned the favour."

More to follow.

Read the original article on UN News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 UN News Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.