Uganda: Govt to Review Express Penalty System After Public Backlash

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced a review of the Automated Express Penalty System (EPS) following widespread public concerns over its implementation.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the Ministry acknowledged receiving feedback from motorists, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders questioning the fairness and clarity of the system, which uses digital surveillance to penalise traffic offences such as speeding and red-light violations.

"The Government of Uganda is reviewing these views and will provide guidance on the next steps in due course," the Ministry stated. It, however, reaffirmed that the system remains fully operational and urged all road users to continue observing traffic regulations.

The EPS was introduced to curb reckless driving and reduce road accidents, but many drivers have criticised its execution.

Complaints include receiving fines for minor infractions, lack of clear road signage near speed cameras, and inconsistent enforcement of speed limits.

Others have questioned the transparency of the technology used to detect violations.

Civil society groups have echoed these concerns, calling for greater public sensitisation and a phased approach to enforcement.

Despite the growing pressure, the Ministry insisted that the EPS will continue to function while consultations are underway.

"The system is active, and violations will still be penalised," the statement warned.

Motorists are advised to continue adhering to traffic laws, particularly speed limits and traffic signals, as they await further guidance from the government.

Any changes to the system, the Ministry said, will be communicated through official channels.

The review comes amid a broader debate about the role of technology in traffic enforcement and the need for accountability and fairness in its application.