South Africa: Severe Weather Wrecks Homes in KwaZulu-Natal - South African News Briefs - June 11, 2025

Severe Weather Wrecks Homes in KwaZulu-Natal

Over 80 houses have been destroyed by severe weather conditions in parts of KwaZulu-Natal as inclement weather persists, reports EWN. Heavy snowfall was recorded in Harry Gwala and parts of the uGu district, prompting the weather service to issue level 2 and 4 alerts for hailstorms, strong winds, rain, and thunderstorms. KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi said that "strong winds have severely damaged a number of households, schools, and public infrastructure. We are relieved no fatalities have been reported at this stage." Residents are urged to remain on high alert and seek shelter where necessary.

Three Police Officers Arrested for Escorting Dagga-Laden Vehicle

Three police officers from the White River Flying Squad have been arrested for allegedly escorting a vehicle carrying 107 bags of dagga along the N4 toll road near Matsulu in Mpumalanga, reports SABC News. Provincial police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane said that the officers were on duty and in full uniform when they were arrested. The occupants of the drug-laden vehicle were also arrested and charged with dealing in dagga. Ndubane said the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation, and the officers now face charges related to corrupt activities and defeating the ends of justice.

Arrest Made in Mutilation Murder of 14-Year-Old Likhona Fose

Investigations into the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose are progressing, with police making their first arrest in the case, reports EWN. Fose was killed nearly two weeks after leaving home to play with friends, and her mutilated body was found in a nearby veld a day after she went missing. Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said that a 39-year-old man has been charged with the murder. He said the police's occult unit has been working tirelessly to track down those responsible, and the arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing investigation.

