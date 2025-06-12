South Africa: Eastern Cape Floods Claim 57 Lives As Four School Children Still Missing

Snow was successfully removed along the N2 (R56) between Port Shepstone and Kokstad in the Eastern Cape.

Eastern Cape flood death toll rises to 57 people, with four learners still missing after a minibus taxi was swept away.

Government ministers visiting affected families while EFF blames provincial government for poor infrastructure and slow response.

The death toll from the devastating Eastern Cape floods has climbed to 57 people, with government minister Velenkosini Hlabisa saying it breaks his heart to see so many families destroyed.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Hlabisa announced the figure while surveying the damage in the Mthatha area himself.

The minister said it is terrible to witness people dying this way.

"Very sad to witness 57 people who are now reported dead, in terms of the report we received this morning. Fifty-seven is not just a figure - these are human bodies, some of whom were breadwinners and some of whom were the only children in their families," he said.

He added that they would be visiting the families of the deceased victims between Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the search for missing people has resumed in Mthatha. Four learners are still missing after floods swept away the minibus taxi they were travelling in.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is among the government officials visiting the area. They will also visit the school and the families of the deceased learners.

Gwarube described the deaths of six learners from Jumba Senior Secondary School as heartbreaking.

"The point is to come and stand with our colleagues who are suffering from this tragic loss. We know about 49, of course, all missions and all efforts are aimed at finding these learners so it can bring closure and some kind of healing to the families," she said.

"I also told the President about the matter, particularly about the scholars who were killed in the accident yesterday and those still missing. I do believe that because of how big this tragedy is, we will be able to get national resources to come to this region," she said.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters in the Eastern Cape have called for the provincial government to be placed under administration.

EFF provincial leader Zilindile Vena blamed the provincial government for the deaths, saying they could have been prevented if there had been proper infrastructure.

Vena said officials who failed to ensure there was proper infrastructure in the province must be held responsible.

"There was money sent for this infrastructure to be built, to be maintained, and was that done? And who is responsible?" he asked.

Vena says they need to hold people accountable, adding, "Even when the floods happened, people were drowning, and the response only came six hours later.

"This, despite weather warnings and communication from municipalities telling communities to prepare for heavy rains. Yet, the municipality was caught unprepared."