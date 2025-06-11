Africa: AU Calls for Deeper Integration As Botswana and Ethiopia Strengthen Business Ties

Addis Ababa, — The African Union Commission has called for renewed commitment to economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM).

The Embassy of Botswana in Addis Ababa, together with Ethiopian consultancy Entrust Consult, held a high-level Business Networking Event today titled "Andinet - Remmogo" (meaning "unity" in Amharic and Setswana).

The event featured panel discussions on boosting trade and investment between Botswana and Ethiopia, focusing on sectors such as agriculture, leather, textiles, jewellery, coffee, aviation, and tourism, aiming to strengthen partnerships and leverage opportunities under AfCFTA. It sought to foster trade, joint ventures, and SME cooperation.

Speaking at the occasion, Botho Bayendi, AU Director of Strategic Planning and Delivery, urged member states to accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2063, continental flagship development initiatives, calling is as vital for Africa's industrial transformation, mobility, and resilience.

Bayendi highlighted that AfCFTA could double intra-African trade and lift 30 million people out of poverty by 2035, while SAATM could increase air traffic by 50% and reduce airfares by 25%.

Ethiopia stands out not only as a committed signatory but also as a regional leader. With Ethiopian Airlines serving as Africa's largest and most successful carrier, Addis Ababa is uniquely positioned to become a continental aviation and logistics hub.

The full implementation of SAATM in Ethiopia would mean greater regional connectivity, reduced transport costs, and increased cargo and passenger volumes.

"The synergy between AfCFTA and SAATM is undeniable. AfCFTA opens the markets; SAATM connects them. Together, they anchor a new era of economic mobility, regional production networks, and integrated value chains."

The AU will soon begin aligning national development plans with Agenda 2063 goals, promoting local value addition and stronger regional value chains.

Tebelelo Boang, Botswana's Ambassador to Ethiopia and AU Permanent Representative, stressed that diplomacy must now focus on unlocking economic opportunities.

He emphasized Botswana's strengths--stability, low corruption, and diversification--and Ethiopia's rapid industrial growth as a foundation for mutual prosperity.

"We must leverage this historic framework to reduce barriers between our markets, and facilitate the movement of goods, services and investments and encourage joint ventures in manufacturing, agribusiness, technology and most importantly to connect entrepreneurs, SME's and investors from both Botswana and Ethiopia in a meaningful and lasting way," he said.

"Let today be the beginning of lasting conversations--not just between businesses, but between nations,"Ambassador Boang added.

Together, the AU and member states like Botswana and Ethiopia are reinforcing the continent's vision of integration, shared prosperity, and global relevance under Agenda 2063.