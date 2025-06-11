Nigeria: Porsha Williams' Estranged Husband, Simon Guobadia, Deported to Nigeria After ICE Detention

His deportation comes on the heels of the voluntary departure of TikTok's most followed content creator, Khaby Lame, from America after ICE detained him.

US Weekly magazine reports that Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, has been released from ICE detention and deported to Nigeria.

ICE, which stands for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, is a law enforcement agency responsible for enforcing the United States' immigration laws.

The body is massively arresting immigrants as part of the president Donald Trump administration's controversial immigration crackdown.

Mr Guobadia, a businessman who has lived in the US for over 40 years, was thrust into the limelight when he married Ms Porsha on 25 November 2022.

Before then, he married Falynn Pina, a friend of his estranged wife and co-Real Housewives star.

Cracks in their marriage became visible in February 2024 when Ms Porsha filed for divorce.

Deportation

His deportation comes on the heels of the voluntary departure of TikTok's most followed content creator, Khaby Lame, from the US after ICE detained him.

US Weekly reported Mr Guobadia's deportation, citing his friend and business partner, Tai Savet, who said that the Nigeria-born businessman was sent on a flight home a few days ago.

"Savet said Guobadia, 61, was in "good spirits" after a tough experience at the detention centre, which was the first time he had ever been behind bars," the platform reports

News of Mr Guobadia's arrest broke in February and was reported in multiple news platforms.

Mr Guobadia, who has been entangled in a long-drawn divorce proceeding with Real Housewives of Atlanta star, missed a 30 April hearing due to his detention status.

Although news of his release and deportation is trending, Mr Guobadia, whose last Instagram post was in February, has yet to issue a statement.

His soon-to-be ex-wife, who is known to attack him at every opportunity, has yet to comment about his ordeal.

Guobadia

Mr Guobadia was born on 2 June 1964, in Nigeria to Stanley Guobadia, an employee of the then Nigerian Prison Services and Martina Guobadia, an English School Teacher.

He attended Loyola Jesuit College in Ibadan, Oyo State, before attending Government College Ughelli in Delta State, Nigeria.

In 1982, he immigrated to the United States and, in 1993, received a BBA in accounting from the University of the District of Columbia in Washington, DC.

In 2010, he founded SIMCOL Petroleum Limited Company, a regional fuel supplier, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mr Guobadia also opened Simon's Restaurant in September 2017 in Midtown, Atlanta. The restaurant closed in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Porsha Williams

Born 22 June 1981, Porsha Williams is an American television personality, actress, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, known primarily for her appearance on the reality TV series 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta'.

She is also a best-selling author, television host, and media personality.

Ms Porsha's father and mother were self-employed entrepreneurs.

She is the granddaughter of Civil Rights leader Reverend Hosea Williams.