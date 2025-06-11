West Africa: Police Arrest Suspect Involved in Assault On Joynews Journalist

press release

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the arrest of a suspect in connection with the recent assault on JoyNews journalist, Latif Iddrisu. The arrest was effected by the Greater Accra Regional Police Command on June 7, 2025. The arrest follows the assault of the journalist while he was reporting on a gathering of opposition party supporters at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in Accra on May 27, 2025.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Theophilus Thompson, was arrested at James Town, a suburb of Accra, and is currently assisting with ongoing investigations. Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend other individuals involved in the attack.

Latif Iddrisu was assaulted by supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) while covering unfolding events at EOCO offices following the arrest of the party's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako (also known as Chairman Wontumi). During the coverage, Iddrisu was first confronted by security personnel who seized his phone and deleted footage already taken. Later, he was physically attacked by the NPP supporters during a live broadcast.

The police's swift action in apprehending the suspect is commendable and a positive step toward ending impunity for crimes against journalists. While commending the police, we also call on them to ensure that the other individuals involved in the attack are brought to justice.

The MFWA encourages the Ghana Police Service to build on this momentum by promptly responding to attacks against journalists and the media across the country to improve their overall protection and safety while deterring perpetrators from such actions.

The MFWA also calls on political actors, security personnel, and the general public to respect the rights to expression and media freedom as guaranteed in Ghana's 1992 Constitution.