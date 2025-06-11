Liberia: Mount Barclay Eviction Turns Chaotic As Police Open Fire, Injure Dog, Damage Property

Monrovia, Liberia — A police officer allegedly fired live rounds during a court-ordered eviction in the Nimba United Community of Mount Barclay on Tuesday, injuring a dog, damaging private property, and drawing outrage from residents -- despite a judicial stay order issued a day earlier.

The incident unfolded as officers from the Liberia National Police and court sheriffs attempted to enforce a High Court ruling awarding 17 acres of land to John S. Youboty, CEO of Modern Development Management Corporation, a Liberian-owned construction firm. Residents had been ordered to vacate the disputed property.

Demolition activity began over the weekend, including the dismantling of structures near a church. Tensions escalated by Tuesday morning, culminating in gunfire on the compound of Charles Massaley, Director of Procurement at the National Port Authority.

Massaley told reporters that a police officer, without provocation, fired two rounds from an AK-47 -- one striking his vehicle and another critically injuring one of his dogs.

"I was shocked that the police opened fire on my car and dogs when I am not a gun-carrying man in Liberia," he said. "There was no violent resistance. My family is frightened. My animals are hurt. I need protection."

Massaley said the officers had entered his compound alongside a court sheriff when his dogs began barking. While attempting to calm them, one officer opened fire.

The eviction action came in apparent violation of a stay order issued Monday, June 9, by Civil Law Court Judge Ceainah D. Clinton-Johnson, who scheduled a conference with all parties for Thursday, June 12, at 10 a.m.

"You are ordered to stay off further proceedings and/or actions in the matter pending the outcome of the conference," the court document stated.

Despite that order, enforcement continued.

Massaley further revealed that he and other property owners had made several attempts to negotiate with Youboty for a peaceful resolution, but those efforts have been ignored.

"We've tried to reach Mr. Youboty to talk about a way forward," he said. "He has refused to engage us. We are willing to find a peaceful solution."

The incident has raised alarms in the community, where multiple residential properties -- including that of Nimba County District #4 Representative Ernest M. Manseah Sr. -- are reportedly under threat due to the eviction.

Police spokesperson Cecelia G. Clarke, when contacted, said the incident had not been reported to the Liberia National Police headquarters. Clarke, who is currently on medical leave, said she would follow up once she returns to duty.

Residents are calling for accountability and a halt to further actions until the June 12 court conference.