Nigerian Scientists Validate Anti-Microbial, Energy-Boosting Effects of Structured Water

Nigerian scientists from Covenant University have validated the potent anti-microbial and energy-boosting properties of structured water generated using QNET's innovative Amezcua Bio Disc 3 technology.

Their findings, shared at the Amezcua Science Dialogue, themed "Demystifying the Science Around QNET Products," sponsored by QNET and Convenant University, in Ogun state, on Tuesday, reinforced the growing relevance of quantum energy-based solutions in public health and sustainable living.

Led by the former Vice Chancellor of Covenant University and member of QNET's Scientific Advisory Board, Professor Abiodun Humphrey Adebayo, the multidisciplinary team explored the Bio Disc's impact on the physical, chemical, and microbial properties of local and branded drinks. The Bio Disc 3, a proprietary glass embedded with natural energy frequencies, structures water into a hexagonal form (H₃O₂), purportedly making it more bioavailable and energetically potent.

"Today marks the first time I am publicly presenting the results of our structured water experiments using QNET's Amezcua Bio Disc 3. This isn't just about theory, it's about what our laboratory here at Covenant University has been able to confirm through rigorous, hands-on testing. One of the key concerns we sought to address was whether the energy-enhancing properties of the Bio Disc would also increase toxicity levels or microbial contamination in the treated liquids. These are valid scientific questions, especially when introducing quantum energy devices into areas like nutrition and public health.

"So, we looked beyond just energy. We examined multiple factors--electrical conductivity, which is an indicator of energy potential; microbial load, which directly relates to safety and shelf life; and mineral absorption profiles, which have health implications for end users. The results were both fascinating and promising. Not only did we observe increased conductivity in structured water, indicating improved energy-carrying capacity, but we also recorded a substantial drop in microbial content. In essence, the water became both more energetically vibrant and safer to consume," Adebayo revealed.

Adebayo emphasized that the QNET products, including the Bio Disc, e-Guard, BioLight, and Chi Pendant, are not intended as medical replacements but as health-supporting innovations rooted in quantum biology. "These findings support what global scientists like Dr. Beverly Rubik and Prof. Konstantin Korotkov have long said: our biofield can be enhanced through targeted, nature-based energies. The Bio Disc's ability to transform water is measurable, and our results show it," he said.

Presentations by Toluwanimi Afolayan and Lois Chiamaka Eze, 400 level biochemistry students of Convenent University, highlighted how local drinks like zobo, palm wine, tiger nut milk, and kunu showed significant improvements after being exposed to the Bio Disc.

For instance, conductivity levels, which relate to a drink's energy profile, increased in nearly all samples treated with the disc, especially those structured for 12 to 24 hours. Meanwhile, total dissolved solids, which can indicate impurities, decreased notably. "The Bio Disc didn't alter pH or taste significantly, but its effect on conductivity and microbial content was clear. It suggests that this device can be a natural way to improve drink stability and safety, especially for small-scale producers who lack access to advanced purification technology," Afolayan averred.

Microbiological analysis of drinks showed dramatic reductions in microbial content after exposure to structured water. According to Eze, palm wine and kunu, known for high perishability, showed marked improvements. "In nearly every case, we saw that structuring for 24 to 72 hours led to lower microbial counts. It's a promising avenue for non-chemical preservation," Eze asserted.

Another dimension of the study, led by Omonofa Adebayo, a student of biotechnology and bioinformatics, at the University, examined the effect of structured water on aquaculture. In a 28-day trial, catfish raised in Bio Disc-energized water gained nearly double the weight and length compared to those in unstructured water. The structured tanks also reported lower microbial contamination and higher dissolved oxygen--key indicators of healthier aquatic ecosystems.

"This could be revolutionary for fish farming in Nigeria. We are talking about a low-cost, energy-based method to increase yield, reduce mortality, and enhance sustainability," the student affirmed. However, not all outcomes were universally positive. When the same method was applied to tilapia, 29 out of 30 fish died, indicating that the energetic output might be too intense for some species.

The vice chancellor of Covenant University, Professor Timothy Anake, while giving his remarks, emphasized the institution's commitment to research that addresses local challenges with global relevance. "For over 23 years, Covenant University has pursued excellence, and our ranking as Africa's number one private university underscores that dedication. Today's event reflects the kind of innovation we champion--one that is both evidence-based and people-focused," he stated.

Anake commended Professor Adebayo, for his work in validating the antimicrobial and energy-enhancing effects of structured water through the QNET Amezcua Bio Disc. "What excites me most is the involvement of our students in this research. They are not just spectators, they're co-investigators, and this is the kind of hands-on learning that prepares them for leadership in science and industry," Anake added.

QNET's head of compliance, Theodosia Naana Quartey, described the partnership with Covenant University as transformative. She praised Professor Adebayo's ability to translate complex wellness concepts into evidence-backed science. "Even our own internal teams have learned so much from this collaboration. This dialogue is about transparency, relevance, and scientific integrity, values QNET holds dear," she stated.