Somalia Reveals Diaspora Individuals Behind Falsehoods After Rejecting Them As Imposters

10 June 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs of the Federal Government of Somalia has issued a robust rebuttal to false and defamatory allegations circulating on Facebook and a fake website, claiming that Somalia's delegation to the International Labour Conference (ILC) has not returned, labelling these claims as baseless and malicious, designed to mislead the public and damage the country's international reputation.

The ministry confirmed that Somalia's tripartite delegation actively participated in the ILC in Geneva, with most delegates returning after completing their first-week duties. Some senior officials remain to fulfil responsibilities, including committee work and voting on key resolutions. The delegation's contributions have been positively acknowledged, the ministry said.

The false claims are alleged to originate from three diaspora-based individuals in Canada and Sweden, excluded from the official Somali delegation due to their lack of affiliation with recognised workers' organisations and non-residency in Somalia. These individuals, labelled as imposters masquerading as trade unions with accreditation as observers from OATUU, are said to have launched an online disinformation and false campaign targeting the delegation through payments to social media influencers.

The ministry asserts that their exclusion aligns with national and international standards, including ILO norms, and considers the campaign a deliberate smear effort. Legal action may be pursued under Somali and international law for criminal defamation.

