Mogadishu — The Federal Government of Somalia has strongly rejected recent claims circulating on social media and a fake news website alleging that members of Somalia's official delegation to the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva had "disappeared in an attempt to seek asylum in Europe".

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the government described the allegations as "false, malicious and intended to mislead the public and damage Somalia's international reputation." The Ministry confirmed that the tripartite delegation, composed of government, employer and worker representatives, fully participated in the ILC, with the majority of delegates having returned after completing their official duties.

A few senior officials remain in Geneva to carry out additional responsibilities, including committee work and voting on key resolutions. Their continued presence, the Ministry noted, is standard practice and fully aligned with ILO procedures.

The Ministry identified the source of the defamatory campaign as individuals based in the diaspora, specifically in Canada and Sweden. These individuals were not included in the delegation due to their lack of affiliation with any recognised Somali workers' organisation and their non-residency in Somalia. After being excluded, they launched a coordinated online smear campaign to discredit the delegation.

Sources familiar with the matter named three individuals implicated in spreading the falsehoods: Mohamed Osman Haji Ali (currently residing in Canada), along with his associates Hamdi Abdulkadir Osman and Mohamud Hassan Ali (both residing in Sweden). According to the Ministry, these three individuals previously absconded in their respective countries and have a record of publicly defaming Somalia and its institutions. Their latest effort follows their rejection from the ILC country delegation, as they were deemed imposters misrepresenting themselves as legitimate trade unionists, using the name of hoax organisation called Somali Congress of Trade Unions (SOCOTU).

"Their exclusion aligns with both national and international standards, including ILO norms," the Ministry noted. It described their actions as a deliberate attempt to undermine Somalia's credibility. A senior official confirmed that legal action may be pursued under Somali and international law for criminal defamation.

The Ministry has urged the public to disregard these fabricated claims and continue supporting Somalia's official representation on international platforms. It confirmed that evidence is being compiled to hold those responsible accountable.