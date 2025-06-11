Nigeria: I Remain Dedicated to Supporting Tinubu - Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says he remains dedicated to President Bola Tinubu's efforts and policies, amidst the reported rift between the two political figures.

The governor stated this on Tuesday shortly after he accompanied Tinubu to the airport as he returned to Abuja after his Sallah holiday in Lagos.

Tinubu had snubbed Sanwo-Olu during the inauguration of the completed phase 1, section 1 of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway.

While Tinubu exchanged pleasantries by shaking hands with the dignitaries, he visibly ignored the Lagos governor and extended a handshake directly to greet the Kogi State governor, Ahmed Ododo, who was next in line.

A short clip of the drama went viral and generated buzz on social media.

The governor's absence when Tinubu flagged off the reconstruction of the deep-seaport access road in the state also fuelled speculation that the two politicians were not on good terms.

Tinubu, however, on Sunday, met with Sanwo-Olu in the company of members of the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body in Lagos APC, at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.

At the meeting, Tinubu reportedly said he has forgiven Sanwo-Olu.

"It's all over now. All is forgiven," Tinubu reportedly said at the closed-door meeting.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Sanwo-Olu dispelled the rift between him and the president.

On Tuesday, the governor, after he accompanied Tinubu to the airport, took to his X handle to reaffirm his dedication to the president and his policies.

"I remain dedicated to supporting his efforts and policies, which aim to bring real and lasting change to the lives of Nigerians," he posted.