Nigeria: Tems to Perform At FIFA Club World Cup

Even without a qualified team, Nigeria will secure a prominent spot on the world of football's biggest night, thanks to Tems.

Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer Temilade 'Tems' Openiyi is set to perform at the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup final halftime show.

FIFA Club World Cup brings together the champion football clubs from each of FIFA's six continental confederations and a representative from the host country's league--players represent their clubs.

In contrast, the FIFA World Cup is where senior men's national teams from FIFA member associations compete, with players representing their respective countries.

The tournament, which will feature 32 teams, is scheduled from 14 June to 13 July across twelve stadiums in eleven cities in the United States.

The host stadiums include Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles, Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, and GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Other venues are MetLife Stadium, New York-New Jersey; Camping World Stadium and Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando; Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; Lumen Field, Seattle; and Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

In a statement on his Instagram page Monday, FIFA President Gianni Infantino revealed that the Grammy-winner will join a blockbuster entertainment lineup for the show.

The 29-year-old will perform at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13, sharing the stage with Colombian singer J Balvin and American rapper-singer Doja Cat.

He wrote: "I am delighted to share that FIFA and Global Citizen will collaborate for the FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show to be headlined by J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems on Sunday, 13 July 2025, firing up the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"For the first-ever halftime show in a FIFA competition, we're proud to partner with Global Citizen to bring together a global superstar lineup. Together, we will make history on a special occasion where football and music unite the world."

Unforgettable show

Additionally, Mr Infantino, 55, stated that the show will be unforgettable, not just for its spectacle on a landmark night, but also for the lasting impact it will make

FIFA and Global Citizen are partnering to support a powerful cause: allowing every child to learn, play, and dream. We invest in their future through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund with every ticket sold.

"Looking forward to seeing J Balvin, Doja Cat and Tems entertain the world, and special thanks to Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Hugh Evans for your continued support and to Chris Martin of Coldplay, who will curate what will be a show to remember", he said.

She will join the ranks of singers such as Davido, Kizz Daniel, Wizkid and Patoranking who have both performed at the FIFA World Cup tournament.