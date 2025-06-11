Ghana: Illegal Logging Threatens Livelihoods of Hundreds of Ghanaian Women

Ghana - In northern Ghana, the unchecked felling of shea trees is placing the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of women at serious risk. Shea nut collection, a centuries-old tradition and a vital economic activity, is under threat as illegal logging intensifies across the region.

For more than 900,000 women in the Northern, Upper East, and Upper West regions, gathering shea nuts is more than a seasonal chore; it is a lifeline. These women harvest over 130,000 tonnes of dried nuts annually, supporting their families and contributing significantly to local economies--especially during the lean farming season.

Many of the women are contracted by companies to collect the nuts on their behalf, although the companies contacted by RFI declined to comment on how the destruction of shea trees is affecting their operations.

A growing threat

The situation has reached a critical stage. Shea trees are being felled indiscriminately, primarily for firewood and charcoal production, leaving communities without access to the nuts they depend on for income and sustenance. According to a study by the University for Development Studies, northern Ghana loses approximately 5,000 hectares of shea trees annually due to deforestation.

In Taffiasi, a community in the Sissala East Municipality of the Upper West Region, residents are alarmed by the scale of destruction. Asima Assana, a local woman, expressed her concerns.

"We, the women, seem more worried and concerned about this destruction of the shea tree than our men. They underestimate the value of the shea tree simply because of crop farming," she said.

Assana explained that shea products are not only a source of income but also fulfil essential household needs.

"Soap is now expensive, and we process shea nuts into soap for bathing and washing. We also make shea butter for home use and for sale. School fees and other urgent expenses are paid from shea nut sales," she added.

The issue is widespread. Communities such as Kaabaah, Goziir-Segtang, Ko, Torkuu, Kparisaga, and Piisi in the Wa and Nandom municipalities are also experiencing rapid depletion of shea trees, often felled openly by chainsaw operators and sold with impunity.

Franklin Jerry, elected representative for the Sing Electoral Area, said the damage is already evident.

"Rural women who rely on collecting shea nuts are already suffering, as the availability of shea nuts continues to decline," he noted.

Interventions and hope

Some interventions are beginning to show results. Suara Bakuri Haruna, Management Information System Officer at the Department of Agriculture in Sissala East, told RFI that public education on illegal shea tree logging is beginning to bear fruit.

"The cutting of shea trees for charcoal burning has seen a considerable reduction due to advocacy from stakeholders including the Department of Agriculture, traditional leaders, and local communities," he said.

He credited several initiatives - such as the Sustainable Land and Water Management Project, the Ghana Landscape Restoration and Small-Scale Mining Project, and Modernising Agriculture in Ghana - with raising awareness and encouraging farmers to protect shea trees.

Haruna noted that across farms in the region, about 98 percent of the remaining trees are shea--a testament to deliberate conservation efforts by farmers.

Environmental activist Gordon Eredoglo, who has long campaigned against forest destruction in the Upper West Region, warned of growing pressure on the remaining shea trees.

"Competition is intensifying; men, women, young and old are all after the shea trees, either for charcoal or firewood," he said. "This is driven by a mix of ignorance and greed among some farmers and landowners."

He called for sustained public education campaigns to prevent further deforestation.

"The region could face serious environmental consequences if this rampant destruction continues unchecked," he warned.

Community action

Some communities have taken the initiative to protect what remains. Lurimua Hakim, Unit Committee Chairman in Taffiasi, said local by-laws have been enacted to address the issue.

"We have instituted community by-laws prohibiting indiscriminate shea tree felling, and culprits are made to face the law. Looking at our surrounding communities, there's serious devastation, despite the numerous benefits we derive from shea trees," he said.

Hakim outlined the penalties: "If you fell one shea tree, you are fined 1,000 cedis. If you fell more than one, each comes with a separate fine. Even if someone wants to remove a shea tree from their farmland, they must invite the committee to assess the situation before receiving approval."

As calls grow louder for national attention and intervention, the women of northern Ghana remain on the frontlines of a crisis that threatens not only their economic survival but also the ecological balance of their communities.