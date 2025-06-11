Liberia: Former LFA Secretary General Opposes Kuoh's Potential 2026 Presidential Bid

Monrovia — The former Secretary General of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), Dr. George Y. Williams, has called on LFA stakeholders and eligible voters to reject any potential presidential bid by Cassell Anthony Kuoh in the 2026 LFA elections.

Dr. Williams issued the warning during a press conference in Monrovia, citing Kuoh's past criminal conviction as grounds for disqualification from holding leadership in Liberian football.

"The man disgraced this country and the football house when he was jailed in America for fraud while serving in that very same LFA office," Dr. Williams stated, referencing Kuoh's time as LFA Vice President for Operations.

He said Kuoh's conviction damaged Liberia's football reputation internationally and affected the credibility of the LFA.

"Liberian football suffered shame on the world stage," Williams said. "What happened wasn't small. It was serious. And if we want to continue being respected members of FIFA and CAF, then we need to show that we take ethics and leadership seriously."

Dr. Williams emphasized that Kuoh's legal issues extended beyond personal misconduct, impacting the image of Liberian football and the country as a whole.

"When someone holding a top position at the LFA goes to jail in a foreign country for fraud, the story doesn't stop with him. It touches Liberia. It sends a message that our football leaders can't be trusted," he said.

While acknowledging the principle of second chances, Williams argued that positions of leadership -- particularly within institutions like the LFA -- require individuals with clean records and demonstrated integrity.

"Yes, we believe in second chances," he said. "But not to the extent where we hand our institutions over to people whose past actions have already brought embarrassment. We must be careful. The LFA is too important."

Dr. Williams, however, maintains that the choice for stakeholders should be clear.

"If we love Liberian football, then we need to protect it. And that starts by making sure people with questionable pasts don't return to leadership positions," he said.

Responding to Dr. Williams' comments, Yudu Miller, a spokesperson for Mr. Kuoh, dismissed the remarks as a distraction from ongoing football development.

"Mr. Kuoh is focused on football development and progress," Miller said. "Dr. Williams is just trying to shift attention from what matters."

With the LFA elections scheduled for 2026, early political activity is already emerging. Current LFA President Mustapha Raji is widely expected to seek re-election, despite mixed reviews of his tenure.

If Kuoh decides to contest, the race is anticipated to be highly competitive.