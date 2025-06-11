Liberia: Ashley Williams Set to Join Bea Mountain FC After Nine Years With LISCR

Monrovia — Liberian international goalkeeper Ashley Williams is set to join FC Bea Mountain following the conclusion of his nine-year tenure with LISCR FC.

Williams' departure from LISCR FC was confirmed in May 2025. The goalkeeper cited the need to improve his chances of returning to the national team as a major factor in his decision, noting that selectors are often reluctant to choose two goalkeepers from the same club.

Williams joined LISCR FC at age 17 through its feeder team, Gardnersville FC. He was later promoted to the senior team, where he helped the club win multiple domestic titles, including the 2016-17 Liberian First Division League and FA Cup titles in 2016-17, 2021-22, and 2022-23. He also served as team captain during his time at the club.

Internationally, Williams has represented Liberia at both youth and senior levels. He featured for the U-20 national team during the 2018 WAFU Cup, where Liberia finished as runners-up, and has earned multiple caps for the senior national team.

FC Bea Mountain, based in Grand Cape Mount County, is preparing for the 2025/2026 LFA First Division season under newly appointed head coach Cooper Sannah. The club has participated in the top flight for over five seasons but has yet to win a league title.

Williams is expected to strengthen Bea Mountain's squad with his experience and leadership. If finalized, the transfer would bring veteran stability to the goalkeeping department as the club aims to secure its first major league title.