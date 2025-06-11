Liberia: CAF Postpones Wafu U-20 Tournament Indefinitely

11 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker |

Monrovia — The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the WAFU Zone A and B U-20 Tournament to a later date that has not yet been disclosed, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) confirmed on Tuesday, June 10.

According to LFA Media Manager Anthony Kokoi, the postponement led to the immediate disbandment of Liberia's U-20 squad, which had been in camp since June 6 at the George Weah Technical Center in Careysburg.

"Yes, to a later date that hasn't been disclosed," Kokoi said, referring to the tournament's new timeline. On the resumption of preparations, he stated, "Based on the new schedule that will be provided."

CAF has not given an official reason for the decision. The lack of clarity has left participating countries uncertain about the next steps, as most had already begun final preparations for the regional competition.

Liberia had been drawn in Group A alongside host nation Ghana, Togo, and The Gambia. The tournament was expected to serve as a key development opportunity for young players seeking exposure at the international level.

With the postponement, all training activities have been suspended, players have been released, and coaching staff are on standby pending further communication from CAF.

While no formal explanation has been provided, sources indicate that possible logistical issues or internal delays within the host nation could have contributed to the postponement.

Postponements of youth tournaments are not uncommon in CAF competitions, often stemming from challenges related to funding, infrastructure, or administrative coordination.

Despite the interruption, the LFA says it remains committed to the growth and development of the U-20 national team and will resume preparations once new dates are announced.

The WAFU U-20 Tournament is widely viewed as a key pathway for young West African players aspiring to transition to senior national team roles.

