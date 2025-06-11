Liberia: Lawyer Demands Proof of Lawmakers' Roles in Capitol Arson Plot

Fire destroyed several parts of the Capitol Building which houses the Liberian legislature
Monrovia — Former House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and four other lawmakers are facing preliminary hearings in Monrovia over their alleged roles in the arson attack that destroyed the Capitol Building earlier this year.

During Tuesday's hearing at the Monrovia City Court, state witness Peter W. Johnson, Chief Inspector for Criminal Investigation, linked the accused lawmakers to the fire through voice recordings and WhatsApp messages allegedly retrieved during the initial investigation of two other co-defendants now imprisoned at South Beach.

Koffa's lawyer, Cllr. M. Wilkins Wright, challenged the credibility of the evidence, repeatedly pressing the witness to identify who among the five defendants "lit the match" or played specific roles in the Capitol fire. "If the charges are the same for all five, then who did what?" Wright asked during cross-examination.

Johnson responded that the investigation is ongoing and that all five--Koffa, Rep. Abu Kamara, Rep. Dixon Seboe, Rep. James Debeh, and Priscilla Cooper--remain under scrutiny for their alleged participation, either directly or through conspiracy and facilitation.

In his testimony, Johnson said an audio recording obtained from former defendant Thomas Ethridge captured the voices of all five lawmakers discussing the plot. He testified that Kamara denied the recording, claiming it was generated by artificial intelligence and that he could not continue with questioning due to elevated blood pressure.

The lawmakers are facing multiple charges, including arson, criminal facilitation, solicitation, conspiracy, and attempted murder, following the December 18, 2024 fire that gutted the Capitol's joint chambers.

Johnson further alleged that Rep. Dixon Seboe was the "chief architect" of the plot and used aides and associates--including Amos Koffa, John Nyanti, and Steven Broh, all of whom work in the House--to carry it out. Ethridge and Eric Susay, already indicted, are said to have acted on Seboe's instruction.

Prosecutors say a key link in the case is a senior staff WhatsApp chatroom connected to Koffa's office. Johnson testified that during the incident, messages in the chat showed Koffa's aides scrambling to retrieve a phone belonging to Ethridge, fearing it contained incriminating messages.

"Koffa is a member of that chatroom," Johnson told the court. "He saw the messages, and he is referred to as 'Higher Up' or 'Boss Man' by co-defendant Ethridge."

Johnson also claimed that Ethridge told investigators he received US$1,000 to distribute among those who carried out the attack, money allegedly provided by Koffa.

Cllr. Wright sought to undercut the conspiracy allegation, questioning whether Koffa was charged merely over a phrase--"Alamo"--used on Facebook by one of his aides. Johnson replied that "Alamo" was interpreted during the investigation as a rallying cry to incite action. "It was not the word itself, but how it was used to motivate others," he said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Priscilla Cooper of Montserrado County District #5, who was also linked to the case, waived her preliminary hearing through her lawyers, George B. Kailanlo and Sylvester Yomie.

Magistrate Ben L. Barco adjourned the matter to resume today, Wednesday, June 11, at 9 a.m.

The state is represented by Solicitor General Cllr. Augustine Fayiah, Assistant Minister for Litigation Cllr. Jerry Garlawolu, Montserrado County Attorney Cllr. Richard Scott, and Jona Kerkula. The defense team includes Cllr. Wilkins Wright, Cllr. Jonathan Massaquoi, Atty. Safia Mai Gray, and CDC Chairman Atty. Janga Kowo.

