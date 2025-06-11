Liberia: Gbarpolu Senator Urges Youth to Embrace Education for Liberia's Future.

In a passionate appeal to the youth of Gbarpolu County and beyond, Senator Botoe Kanneh has called on young people to place education at the center of their lives, emphasizing its critical role in both personal growth and national development.

Bopolu City, Gbarpolu County, June 11, 2025 - Speaking during a recent town hall meeting held in Bopolu City, Senator Kanneh reminded young people that education is more than just acquiring academic qualifications -- it is a transformative force that shapes character, enhances critical thinking, and unlocks meaningful opportunities.

"Education is not only about going to school to get degrees. It is about preparing yourselves to be productive, responsible, and visionary citizens," Senator Kanneh stated. "If we want to build a better Gbarpolu and a stronger Liberia, it starts with investing in the minds of our young people."

The Gbarpolu County lawmaker urged parents, guardians, and community leaders to work together to ensure that every child in the county has access to quality education. She emphasized that the responsibility for educational advancement does not rest solely on government institutions, but on the collective effort of society.

"When we support our children to stay in school, we are investing in the future of our communities and the entire nation," she said. "We must all play our part -- from the home to the community and the national level."

Sen. Kanneh also encouraged the youth to put aside political, ethnic, and personal differences and unite around a shared vision for educational progress. She stressed that sustainable development can only be achieved through unity and collaboration.

"Division only holds us back," she warned. "Let us come together -- not as separate tribes or interest groups -- but as one generation committed to building a better tomorrow through education."

During the town hall engagement, several young attendees expressed appreciation for the Senator's message. Many affirmed their renewed commitment to prioritize education and work toward becoming the leaders and change-makers that Liberia needs.

"We are inspired by her words," said one student from Bopolu. "It reminds us that we have a big role to play, and we must stay focused."

Concluding her address, Senator Kanneh reiterated her belief that the youth are the backbone of Gbarpolu County and Liberia at large. She urged them to remain disciplined, focused, and dedicated to their academic pursuits.

"You are the future of this county and this nation," she said. "What you do with your education today will determine what Liberia looks like tomorrow."

Senator Botoe Kanneh's message resonated deeply with those in attendance, serving as a timely reminder that the path to a prosperous Liberia is paved through education, unity, and shared responsibility.