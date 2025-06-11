Liberia: Speaker Koon Welcomes First Testing Center for Liberian Accounting Professionals

Monrovia, Liberia; June 11, 2025 - House Speaker Richard N. Koon expresses joy over what is being considered, Liberia's first comprehensive preparatory testing center for professionals seeking advanced professional credentials.

"It is a strategic milestone, a turning point in our national efforts to domesticate international professional standards and open new pathways for Liberians to gain globally respected credentials, such as the ACCA, the CIA, the CFE, and other professional certificates in our profession", Speaker Koon notes.

Recently, Liberian-owned Koufa Consortium, in collaboration with African Methodist Episcopal University, boosted the education sector of Liberia, thereby launching the first premier comprehensive preparatory training programs and testing centers for ACCA, CIA, CFE, and IPSAS exams, setting a new benchmark for professionals' development across the country.

According to Koufa Consortium, the newly inaugurated testing centers will help to curb challenges professionals and students encounter while seeking standard examinations.

But delivering a special statement on behalf of the legislature recently, Speaker Koon described the collaboration as a people-forward-thinking initiative a box, a new chapter in Liberia's education, educational and professional journey, saying, "As we had designed, this launch is not merely the unveiling of a program.

He said that too often, the pursuit of these qualifications has required Liberian citizens to look abroad, investing resources many do not have. He cites an example of how he encountered difficulties traveling to the United States upon getting qualified to take his CPA exam.

"So you can imagine this travel I went through. Most of you will not be privileged to get a file. So this initiative is to curtail some of the expenditures, some of the unnecessary investment, and you may have to go overseas, you have to sit international tests, he said.

Koon strongly believe with the establishment of the program, while professionals are at work, it will help to build capacity and hold ground, saying "even get promotion when you see it; though I'm aware that when one is leaving their job to go abroad, and at the end of the day, you come in at the risk of having no job. Today, we change that particular directive.

He expressed special gratitude to organizers of the program, adding I commend the leadership of Koufa consortium and administration of AMEU for this partnership, which reflects a deep understanding of Liberia's need to build internal capacity, while creating new professional opportunities for our people."

He says the initiative is a demonstration of faith in Liberia's human capacity and an investment in the nation's future. "I use this platform to call on all sectors, particularly government ministries, public corporations, and private institutions, to take full advantage of this opportunity."

Speaker Koon underscores that Liberia needs auditors who are internationally certified. "We need accountants; we need fraud examiners and financial managers whose credentials meet global standards", said this is how to build a system of transparency, accountability, and innovation in both public and private sectors.

He urges students studying accounting that this is their moment, so they should take advantage of it. "This program is your bridge from academic history to professional practice."