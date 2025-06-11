Liberia: Nimba Students Want Arcelormittal's MDA Revisited

The student community of Nimba County petitions the 55th Legislature to revisit ArcelorMittal Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) signed with the Government of Liberia, days after the company unveiled a US$ 1.8 billion Concentrator.

By: Emmanuel Wise Jipoh

Monrovia, Liberia; June 11, 2025 - A local group, Concern Nimba University Student Association (CONUSA), has petitioned the Liberian Legislature to revisit the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) between ArcelorMittal Liberia and the Government of Liberia.

CONUSA warns that continued neglect by AML threatens environmental devastation, economic marginalization, and corporate exploitation.

"If this Honorable Body fails to act, it risks igniting a generational revolt among young people and affected communities. The dignity, future, and development of Nimba County can no longer be sacrificed at the altar of foreign profit and governmental complacency", says Saye Keynel, Chairman-CONUSA.

Reading a six-count petition here Tuesday, 10 June that catalogues among others, wanton violation of environmental and social provisions of the MDA, abandonment of concession area development obligations, systemic violation of corporate social responsibility (CSR) commitments, gross labor violations and disrespect for human dignity, disregard of the Liberianization employment mandate, and unfair monopolization of critical infrastructure, Chairman Keynel urged the Legislature to not only intervene for Nimba, but for Liberia's sovereignty, sustainability, and social justice.

According to the group, the petition serves as an indictment and a clarion call for national scrutiny into the operations of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), whose continued presence in Nimba County not only constitutes a breach of the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) signed with the Government of Liberia, but also violates citizens' right.

CONUSA accuses AML of underpaying workers below living wages, health safety, disregard for Liberianization, and recruiting foreign nationals, which undermines local employment, breaches concession agreements, as the company has deliberately failed to rehabilitate and develop the Yekepa concession area and grossly treated Yekepa community with neglect, among other issues.

Meanwhile, efforts to contact the Communication Manager of ArcelorMittal Liberia, Winston Daryoue, on these allegations were unsuccessful, as he did not return the call up to press time.