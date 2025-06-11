Liberia: Gbarpolu to Benefit From an Agri-Processing and Storage Facility

Bopolu City — Farmers in Gbarpolu County are set to benefit from a new $80,000 agri-processing and storage plant, to empower cooperative and individual farmers.

Launched by the Government of Liberia and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) through the Accelerated Community Development Programme (ACDP), the facility is intended to strengthen food security, improve livelihoods, and boost economic opportunities.

Situated on 2.5 acres of land near the Ministry of Agriculture County Office in Bopolu City, Gbarpolu County, the facility will serve as a hub for processing raw food materials into finished products and a storage hub for processed and unprocessed commodities.

It will specialize in cassava and rice processing, a lifeline for farmers and the local economy, helping local farmers reduce post-harvest losses, increase efficiency, and add value to their produce.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony recently in Bopolu, City Mayor Siah Victor-Keah, hailed the initiative as a transformative project for farmers and their families.

"This plant will ease the burden of processing crops, allowing our farmers to increase their earnings and improve their standard of living. We are grateful to President Joseph Boakai and UNDP for prioritizing our community," she intimated.

With access to modern processing technology, local farmers will no longer suffer losses due to limited storage facilities or rely on costly, distant processing centers. This advancement keeps more profits within the community, strengthens local food production, and encourages youth participation in agriculture.

Residents are optimistic about the plant's impact. Hannah Sumaworo, a cassava processor from Henry Town, expressed excitement about the potential to expand cassava-based industries.

"Cassava is more than a crop--it's our livelihood. From flour to gari, this plant will help us process and sell value-added products across Liberia and beyond," she explained.

She highlighted that cassava chips, flour, gari, and starch--now vital commodities--are benefiting from improved processing technologies.

Another farmer, Moses Jallah, a longtime resident of Bopolu, shared his gratitude for the new facility.

"This plant is a game-changer. It will serve not just Bopolu but also adjacent towns and villages. We thank the UNDP and our government for making life better for us, farmers," Jallah remarked.

Mama Korpu, a visually impaired leader, serves as the head of disabled farmers in Gborpolu County. She sustains her livelihood through cassava farming and is a beneficiary of one of the 14 cooperatives the Accelerated Community Development Programme (ACDP) awarded small capital to support operational and logistical expenses, as well as the construction of mini-offices.

"We say disability, not inability," declared Mama Korpu at the groundbreaking ceremony for the agri-processing and storage facility in Bopolu.

Quoting Article 10 of the United Nations Convention article 10 of the United Nations (UN) convention, she emphasized that countries must guarantee persons with disabilities their inherent right to life on an equal basis with others.

Mama Korpu expressed gratitude to the authorities for their commitment to inclusion, ensuring that all members of the community benefit from development initiatives.

"This ACDP project has empowered our women," she said. "Women once struggled, but the arrival of this cooperative in our county has strengthened us. Now, we can send our children to school without depending on men."

Community Ownership and Sustainable Impact

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of State, Senior Technical Analyst Mr. Bill Massaquoi emphasized President Boakai's strong commitment to advancing agriculture as outlined in the government's ambitious plans under the ARREST Agenda.

Regarding his office's role in supporting the community after the construction is completed, Mr. Massaquoi assured that all produce from the facility will be brought to market at competitive prices, ensuring economic benefits for local farmers and businesses.

He further stressed that the success of the project is a shared responsibility--not just of the contractor but also the community, as the facility is built for their benefit. Massaquoi encouraged community members to collaborate closely with the contractor to maximize the project's impact.

To ensure community ownership and a lasting impact, the Director of Community Services at the Ministry of Public Works urged residents to take pride in the agri-processing plant and actively protect and maintain it.

"This facility belongs to the people of Bopolu. Its success depends on how well it is protected and used by the farmers it was built to serve," Madam Bynor Young emphasized.

Echoing this sentiment, Deputy Minister for Extension at the Ministry of Agriculture, Moses Gbanyan, described the facility as a shared opportunity and responsibility for growth by creating jobs, reducing waste, and strengthening food production.

"This project is for the people. It will empower farmers, boost productivity, and enhance food security across Bopolu," Gbanyan stated.

A Shared Responsibility

Residents are encouraged to actively support the facility by ensuring proper maintenance, advocating for its efficient use, and sharing knowledge to maximize the long-term benefits.

"The prosperity of our farmers is the prosperity of Bopolu City. Together, we can build a stronger, more food-secure community," affirmed Mayor Siah Victor-Keah.

The Chairperson of the Totoquelle Agriculture Development Cooperative, Mr. Moinjbeh Kamara Jnr, affirmed the communities' commitment to the construction of the Agri-processing facility, to take care of and make good use of it.

UNDP's Commitment to Community-Driven Development

Mr. Boye Johnson, Project Manager of the Accelerated Community Development Programme, reaffirmed UNDP's commitment to empowering communities through sustainable initiatives.

"UNDP is focused on improving the lives of ordinary citizens through community-driven development. This agri-processing plant will give farmers the tools they need to thrive," Johnson affirmed.

He further highlighted that the project aligns with UNDP's broader commitment to strengthening sanitation, agriculture, economic development, and cultural preservation in rural Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

By reducing reliance on expensive external processing services, the plant will keep more financial resources within Bopolu City, fostering self-sufficiency, job creation, and local economic growth.

This initiative is in support of the Government of Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID). It is critical to meet the agricultural needs of the people of Gbarpolu County and provide a platform for reducing poverty and inequalities.

The ACDP is a flagship programme aiming to address the real needs of the most vulnerable rural populations. Its implementation is expected to have an immediate impact on reducing poverty while accelerating socio-economic development in rural communities.

Fast-Track Construction and Local Participation

The construction, led by Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), INC., is expected to be completed within three months, ensuring farmers quickly gain access to modern processing facilities designed to enhance community benefits, economic empowerment, and agricultural growth.

Frederick M. Foboi, ABC's Chief Executive Officer and owner, assured residents that local workers will be employed, creating additional job opportunities during the construction phase.

"We are committed to completing this project efficiently, and we're grateful to UNDP for the opportunity to contribute to Bopolu's development," Foboi stated.

The Bopolu Agri-Processing Plant is set to become a symbol of rural transformation and agricultural resilience, driving sustainable development and economic empowerment for the people of Gbarpolu County.

The groundbreaking ceremony and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) took place at the site on June 4. Press Release