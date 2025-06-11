Liberia: CDC Acting Chairman Kowo Accuses Police IG Coleman of Abuse and Misconduct

Monrovia — The Acting Chairman of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Atty. Janga A. Kowo, has accused Police Inspector General, Gregory O.W. Coleman, of leading the Liberia National Police (LNP) in what he described as an unprofessional and abusive direction following an incident in which he was allegedly beaten and wrongfully detained by police officers.

Atty. Kowo was assaulted by LNP officers on Saturday, June 7 while attempting to visit former Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and three other CDC lawmakers who had been jailed at the Monrovia Central Prison.

The lawmakers -- Representatives Dixon Seboe, Abu Bana Kamara, and Jacob Debee -- were arrested for allegedly masterminding the December 2024 arson attack on the Capitol Building.

Speaking Tuesday evening on the "OK Conversation" talk show, Atty. Kowo explained that while en route to the prison, he was stopped by police at the intersection of Lyne Street and UN Drive. After stepping out of his vehicle and instructing his driver to clear the roadway, he was suddenly confronted by several police officers.

"There was no confrontation. I was calm. My hands were up, indicating that I was peaceful," Kowo said. "But I was beaten and manhandled. Then they forced me into the police pickup."

Footage from the scene showed Kowo being handcuffed and pushed into an LNP pickup before being transported to the Monrovia Central Prison. He was accused of obstructing police duties, a charge he denies.

"It clearly shows that Gregory Coleman is leading the police in the wrong direction," Kowo said. "In any functioning country, if an area is restricted, there should be a visible sign. But there was none. I was shocked when I was suddenly engaged by the police."

Kowo further recounted that one of the senior officers on the scene, Deputy Inspector General for Operations Nelson Freeman, is a former classmate of his from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law. According to him, Freeman observed the altercation without intervening.

"I saw him [Freeman] get out of his vehicle and begin putting on his combat gear," Kowo stated. "We went to law school together. I expected him to at least ask what the issue was or why I was there. But he didn't say a word. His officers were extremely violent."

Kowo emphasized that his actions on the day were not confrontational and that he had intended only to visit the jailed lawmakers in a peaceful and lawful manner. He expressed disappointment that the situation escalated without cause and said the incident reflects broader concerns about the conduct and direction of the national police force.

The Liberia National Police has not yet issued a formal response to the allegations.