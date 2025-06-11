Liberia: 'A Win for All Liberians'--Wettee Urges Unity, Calls UNSC Seat a Major Diplomatic Milestone

Monrovia — The Eminent Chairman of the All-Liberian Conference on Dual Citizenship (ALCOD), Mr. Emmanuel S. Wettee, has extended warm congratulations to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his administration for what he described as a major diplomatic achievement--Liberia's election to one of Africa's two non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Liberia secured a decisive victory, garnering 181 out of 187 votes--far surpassing the required two-thirds majority (128 votes) from the 193-member United Nations General Assembly. The election was held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at the UN Headquarters in New York.

This marks Liberia's return to the Security Council after more than six decades; the country last held a seat in 1961. Liberia will serve a two-year term beginning January 1, 2026, through December 31, 2027. At some point during its tenure, President Boakai is expected to serve as President of the Security Council for one month--a role that rotates among member states.

Speaking to this news outlet, Mr. Wettee applauded the leadership of President Boakai, whom he hailed as the "Chief Architect" of Liberia's foreign policy, for steering the country back onto the global diplomatic stage. He also recognized the collective efforts of key officials and stakeholders who contributed to the campaign.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to others, including but not limited to, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Sara Beysolow Nyanti; Deputy Foreign Minister Cllr. Deweh E. Gray; Liberia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Lewis G. Brown; Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Abraham Darius Dillon; members of the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate; current and past government officials; Liberians at home and abroad; and the Campaign Committee," Wettee said.

Eminent Wettee, who was part of the Liberian delegation present during the vote at the UN Headquarters, described Liberia's election to the Security Council as "a historic return to a high-profile global platform where the country will now play a role in shaping decisions on international peace and security."

He emphasized that the victory transcends politics and should be celebrated by all Liberians, regardless of affiliation. "Liberia's win is a win for all--government, opposition, and every citizen," he said. "Now is the time for unity. We must cherish this victory and ensure that Liberia leverages this opportunity both at home and on the international stage."

Wettee added that the UNSC seat comes at a critical time in global affairs and presents Liberia with a chance to enhance its diplomatic influence:

"The seat on the UN Security Council will elevate our country on the global stage during a very consequential period in world affairs."