Liberia: Bong's District 7 Residents Give Rep. Fahnbulleh 75 Percent Approval Rating for Leadership

Bong Mines — Eighteen months after his election as Representative of Bong County District 7, Hon. Foday E. Fahnbulleh has earned a strong 75 percent approval rating from residents of Fuamah and Sanoyea, according to a community-based feedback survey conducted by FrontPageAfrica across the districts.

The rating reflects growing public confidence in Rep. Fahnbulleh's performance, particularly in areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment. The figure marks a significant turnaround for the first-term lawmaker, who faced doubts and skepticism when he replaced former lawmaker Papa Kolleh in 2023.

Rep. Fahnbulleh, a former civil society advocate, faced intense criticism at the outset of his legislative career. Many constituents questioned his ability to transition from activism to governance. However, residents now say his actions over the past year-and-a-half have exceeded expectations.

"People looked down on him and said he wouldn't do better, but what he's doing now is beyond our expectations," said Mavolo G. Smith, a prominent community leader in Bong Mines.

One of the qualities residents most appreciate is Rep. Fahnbulleh's regular presence in the district. Constituents say he has distinguished himself from previous lawmakers by remaining actively engaged with local issues.

"Since he entered the House, Rep. Fahnbulleh has always been accessible," Smith said. "Every weekend, he is back here, sitting with us, listening to our concerns. I've never seen a leader as down-to-earth and committed to his people as he is."

An elder from Handii Town echoed that sentiment, saying, "He doesn't wait for elections to come around before engaging with us. He is always here -- listening and acting."

As Chair of the House Committee on Concessions, Fahnbulleh has used his position to hold concession companies accountable, especially China Union, which operates in Fuamah.

"As part of my oversight responsibility and commitment to the welfare of my constituents, I recently conducted a tour of the China Union concession site to assess firsthand the working conditions of employees and the current state of operations," he said. "During my visit, I engaged with workers, listened to their concerns regarding wages, safety, housing, and general treatment, and observed several areas in need of urgent improvement."

Following his intervention, China Union first contributed $30,000 toward scholarship opportunities for students in the district and undertook two rehabilitation exercises on the crucial Bong Mines to Haindii road.

"I intend to follow up with relevant authorities and the company's leadership to ensure that workers' rights are protected, and that the concession continues to deliver the socio-economic benefits our people were promised," Fahnbulleh stated.

Another major area of focus for Rep. Fahnbulleh has been healthcare. He has consistently maintained that access to quality medical services should be a right, not a privilege.

Using his own salary, he has supported the District 7 Free Medical Outreach Team, which provides medical services to residents in remote parts of the district. In one of the program's recent highlights, thirty-five residents of Fuamah and Sanoyea underwent free surgical operations at the Bong Mines Hospital.

"I extend heartfelt congratulations to our lead surgeon, Dr. Tabeh Freeman, his exceptional team, and the entire hospital staff for their unwavering dedication and compassion," Fahnbulleh said. "Your tireless efforts continue to bring healing and restore hope to our citizens, and for that, we are deeply grateful."

In response to longstanding complaints about limited educational opportunities, Rep. Fahnbulleh's advocacy has led to the allocation of a $50,000 scholarship fund from China Union. The fund benefits students in Fuamah and neighboring District Four in Margibi County.

"When we advocated years back, we said our advocacy was intended to ensure direct benefits for affected communities/host districts and thereafter counties affected," said Fahnbulleh. "Today, as representatives of one of the affected districts, I can safely say... China Union Concession has provided the initial fifty thousand United States dollars ($50,000.00 USD) scholarship funding."

Youth leader Samuel Kpehe acknowledged the benefits of the program, saying, "We are grateful for how he pressured China Union to grade the Handii Road, which was previously dangerous and nearly impassable.