Liberia: Police Officer Allegedly Fires Live Rounds At National Port Authority Official's Home, Injures Pet, Damages Vehicle

Monrovia — A police officer assigned to the Executive Protection Service (EPS) is being accused of firing live rounds during a civil eviction operation at the residence of Charles Massaley, Executive Director for Procurement at the National Port Authority (NPA), injuring a pet and damaging a vehicle.

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning in the Mount Barclay Community when police officers reportedly accompanied court sheriffs to enforce an eviction order. According to Massaley, an EPS-assigned officer discharged an AK-47 rifle from approximately 17 yards away, with bullets hitting his car and landing near his feet.

"I was just trying to hold my dog when I heard the AK-47 go off," Massaley said. "Before I could look, my car was hit and the bullet landed just beneath my feet. Why? I still don't understand. That bullet could have killed someone."

Massaley linked the eviction to a land dispute with an individual identified as John Youbouty, who he claims obtained a Supreme Court ruling in his favor. Massaley said neither he nor other affected residents were part of the legal proceedings and were never served court papers.

"I never received a court order. My name is not even in the judgment papers. Yet my property was marked, and even my fence was brought down," he said.

Eyewitnesses alleged that several EPS officers involved in the operation were staying in hotels reportedly paid for by Youbouty, raising concerns about impartiality and the role of law enforcement in civil property disputes.

According to Massaley, a court stay order had been issued the day before and was presented to the officers upon their arrival, but the eviction proceeded.

"The sheriffs were already inside. The police followed, then the banging started. I tried to keep my dogs calm. That's when the gun went off," he said. "No one here attacked the officers. The dogs didn't bite anyone. We're not criminals."

Massaley said residents have attempted peaceful dialogue, including outreach to the Youbouty family, but the matter escalated without warning.

"We are not chickens, we are not pigs," he said. "We are Liberians. We bought our land, developed our homes. Why can't we be treated with basic dignity?"

He noted this was not the first instance of eviction activity in the area, citing past demolition attempts over boundary and deed disputes. However, he expressed alarm at what he described as excessive use of force.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This is my third encounter with them. The last time, we sat under a tree, drinking water together while they were busting my fence. But this time, they sent a new officer. Maybe he was inexperienced. But why send a man like that into a civilian space with a loaded AK?" he said.

Massaley confirmed he has filed a complaint with the Liberia National Police (LNP) and is preparing to take legal action. He also stated that he has submitted video footage of the alleged shooting incident.

"This is not how a democracy should operate. We were not armed. We complied with the law. Why is the police firing shots at civilians?" he said.

Massaley said the incident has caused distress among residents and questioned the safety of civilians in such operations.

"The laws should protect all of us. Today, it was my car and my dog. Tomorrow, it could be someone's life," he said. "This is not just about land. It's about justice. It's about accountability."

The incident comes as the Boakai administration continues to promote its ARREST Agenda, which includes commitments to human rights, justice sector reform, and security sector accountability.

As of press time, Liberia National Police spokesperson Cecelia Clark did not respond to multiple text messages requesting comment.